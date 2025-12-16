Cognizant enters five-year IT services agreement with ERIKS

Strategic partnership will support ERIKS in modernizing its technology stack, supporting the company to concentrate on innovation and drive future growth

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's largest professional services companies, has entered into a five-year agreement with ERIKS, a leading provider of industrial components. Under the terms of the agreement, Cognizant will manage all of ERIKS' operational IT services, while also supporting them in transforming and modernising their technology stack. This aims to enable ERIKS to concentrate on achieving its most strategic IT objectives.

The multi-year partnership is expected to drive operational efficiency, enhance digital capabilities and support ERIKS' ambitions to innovate and expand its business across Europe and beyond.

"Partnering with Cognizant assists ERIKS to concentrate on our strategic IT roles and develop key capabilities by providing us with expedited access to advanced technical expertise," said Iman Koster, IT Director at ERIKS. "This collaboration supports our ability to scale efficiently with emerging technologies such as GenAI, by drawing on Cognizant's strengths. In a constantly changing business environment, having Cognizant serve as an adaptable extension of our IT department supports our effectiveness in responding to evolving business needs."

"ERIKS and Cognizant have built a strong and collaborative relationship since 2017," said Saket Gulati, Senior Vice President and Head of Northern Europe at Cognizant. "This new agreement elevates our partnership to a truly strategic level. Being selected as a trusted partner for the next five years is a testament to the confidence ERIKS places in our capabilities, and it recognises the excellent work and close cooperation our teams have delivered over the past years."

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world.

ERIKS is an industrial component expert. They design, engineer, and supply components that enhance efficiency, reliability and sustainability across a wide range of industries, from seals, gaskets, hoses and valves to advanced solutions for rotation and flow control.

