Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S Honored with Prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, a leading global technology company, has been honored with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest accolade awarded by the Government of India for overseas Indians. The honor was conferred by Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of India at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The award acknowledges the outstanding contributions of the Indian diaspora for creating a better understanding of India abroad, supporting India's causes and working for the welfare of the Indian community.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "This recognition is a reflection of Cognizant's steadfast commitment to India's growth story. With nearly 70% of our 340,000-strong global workforce based in India, we are focused on advancing AI-first capabilities, driving innovation, and reinforcing India's position as a global leader in digital talent."

Ravi began his distinguished career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center of India. His dedication to empowering both current and future talent for the jobs of tomorrow through comprehensive skilling has been a cornerstone of his career. He is also a strong advocate for social and economic mobility, championing programs that elevate education, upskilling, and the empowerment of women, especially through public-private partnerships.

Under Ravi's leadership, Cognizant launched the groundbreaking Synapse initiative in 2024, aiming to train one million people globally in emerging technologies by 2026, with a special emphasis on AI and a focus on India. The initiative has already reached over 275,000 individuals. Synapse builds on Cognizant's longstanding commitment to economic mobility, supported by over $70 million in philanthropic funds through 117 grants to 77 organizations globally.

For the past three decades, Cognizant has been integral to India's growth story and is the second-largest multinational employer in the Indian technology sector. Additionally, the company, through its Foundation in India and employee-volunteering program – Cognizant Outreach, has been dedicated to uplifting underserved communities and improving everyday lives.

Ravi was named CEO of Cognizant in January 2023 and joined the board of directors for the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in 2024. He is a member of the board of directors of TransUnion. He is also on the board of governors of New York Academy of Sciences and the board of directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. His full biography can be viewed here.

For the last 30 years, Cognizant has helped companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in an ever-changing world. By leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies like AI, cloud, and process automation, Cognizant delivers industry-specific solutions through the expertise of its global workforce, helping clients engineer intuition into their businesses. With headquarters in the US, Cognizant footprint extends from India to Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East. In India, the company has a strong presence in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

