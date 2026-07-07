Cognizant expands partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise AI adoption with Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace

Collaboration pairs Cognizant's Frontier Certified Engineers, who deploy and scale AI in client environments, with a rollout of Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace across Cognizant

TEANECK, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud, broadening how the companies bring Gemini Enterprise to clients and deepening Cognizant's own internal use of the technology.

Through the expanded collaboration, which builds on the dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice announced in April, Cognizant and Google Cloud are bringing together jointly delivered solutions, a portfolio of reusable agents and certified Cognizant Frontier Certified Engineers who work directly within client environments to accelerate time to value on Gemini deployments. The work focuses on helping clients realize the value of their investments across the Google Cloud AI portfolio, including Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

Central to the expanded partnership is Cognizant's Frontier Certified Engineer delivery model. Frontier Certified Engineers pair deep technology fluency with industry and operational context to audit existing workflows, run evaluations on agents and deploy them into production. The approach underlines Cognizant's AI Builder strategy to help clients close the gap between what AI can do and the value enterprises put into production.

"This partnership reflects exactly what our AI Builder strategy is built to do," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Our Frontier Certified Engineers work directly alongside Google Cloud's teams, solving real problems in production. We have built this capability, proven it inside our own business, and are now bringing it to joint clients at scale."

To build proven, scalable delivery models for its clients, Cognizant is adopting Google Cloud technologies internally, deploying Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace across its global organization. Internal use cases span software engineering, delivery operations, agentic workforce solutions and customer support.

In software engineering, global teams are using Antigravity 2.0 and Gemini Enterprise capabilities for code explanation, automated test generation and legacy application modernization, helping accelerate software development velocity by up to 30 percent in internal Cognizant benchmarks. In delivery, associates from project managers to delivery professionals use Gemini Enterprise to streamline processes, track milestones and automate documentation. Across prioritized functions, Cognizant is deploying role-based agents that can automate up to 60 to 70 percent of manual effort within targeted workflows, and its own engineers are using Gemini Enterprise to transform internal support experiences.

Cognizant aims to deploy Gemini Enterprise to 100,000 associates this year, with plans to scale to 200,000, and is certifying a minimum of 10,000 Cognizant professionals on the platform.

Client work is already showing results: A leading US communications and entertainment provider modernized its contact center operations with Cognizant and Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, lifting its first-contact resolution rate by 17 percent, as measured against pre-deployment baselines, and resolving nearly one-third of appointment requests through AI-powered automation. Gemini-powered AI agents were deployed in three months, with more than 500 AI model optimizations in the first year.

"Cognizant is leading by example by integrating Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace across its own global workforce," said Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer, Google Cloud. "This deep, first-hand experience uniquely positions Cognizant to help our joint customers scale agentic AI solutions and accelerate time-to-value."

As part of the expanded partnership, Cognizant and Google Cloud are also taking a portfolio of core offerings jointly to market, designed to move enterprises from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes. The joint go-to-market strategy focuses on high-impact sectors including retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, communications, media and technology, and financial services.

The offerings include a Frontier Certified Engineer delivery model that places senior engineering talent alongside Google Cloud teams; an agentic employee platform that deploys AI agents into specific enterprise roles to compress deployment timelines from quarters to weeks; contact center solutions powered by Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience; and rapid agent development through Cognizant's Agent Foundry, which has built more than 2,000 agents to date, to shorten multi-month development cycles into two-week sprints. The companies plan to deepen the collaboration across additional industries and solution areas in the coming months.

To learn more about this partnership, visit Cognizant's Google Cloud partner page.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions