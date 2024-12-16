Cognizant First to Achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Accredited Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems

Certification recognizes Cognizant's leadership in developing, assessing, and deploying AI systems in a safe, trustworthy, and ethical way

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced it has received accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its artificial intelligence management system. Cognizant is the first global IT service company to receive this accredited certification, which underscores Cognizant's commitment to responsible AI development and deployment while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in digital transformation.

"We are honored to receive the first ISO/IEC 42001:2023 accredited certification in our industry," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO at Cognizant. "In today's market, businesses demand partners who not only drive innovation but also align with their values and sustainability goals. This certification solidifies our role as a trusted leader in enabling ethical and sustainable digital transformation worldwide."

ISO/IEC 42001 is the world's first international standard for artificial intelligence management systems (AIMS). It provides organizations with a comprehensive framework to manage AI risks and opportunities throughout the AI system lifecycle, while ensuring responsible development and deployment of AI solutions. The certification was issued by DNV, a leading global provider of management systems certification and training.

"The international standard ISO/IEC 42001 provides a best practice for companies that wish to adopt artificial intelligence in a responsible manner. The fact that a leading IT player like Cognizant has now achieved accredited certification as the first global IT services company should inspire others to do the same. It is a milestone achievement signifying that Cognizant has put process governance in place to assure a safe, reliable and ethical approach to AI, reducing risks and building trust - internally and externally," says Barbara Frencia, CEO of Business Assurance in DNV.

"The certification process has not only validated Cognizant's AI framework but has also highlighted the exceptional efforts and commitment of Cognizant's associates in meeting the stringent requirements of this standard," stated Alexis Samuel, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Delivery Excellence at Cognizant.

According to Cognizant and Oxford Economics' New Work, New World study, 76% of businesses plan to leverage AI to create new revenue streams. The signaling of demand for AI is potentially ushering in greater business prospects along with a growing need among enterprises to accept more risk as they pilot and test the potential of the technology. As adoption accelerates, AI presents opportunities for enterprise transformation, requiring robust governance frameworks to help ensure success at scale.

"ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reflects our mission to align innovation with ethical and responsible practices," said Amir Banifatemi, Chief Responsible AI Officer at Cognizant. "For AI to truly deliver value, it must be designed and deployed with trustworthiness, accountability, and societal impact at its core. This milestone reinforces our leadership in building safe AI systems that empower businesses while advancing fairness, transparency, and sustainability across industries."

Key aspects of ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification include responsible AI development, risk and opportunity management, fairness, transparency, security, and reliability – with adaptability to technological advances and alignment with sustainable goals. Cognizant's journey toward this certification involved a comprehensive organizational and change management strategy that engaged teams across marketing, IT, Legal, delivery teams, and customer service to embed responsible AI principles throughout the organization's DNA. This cross-functional approach helps ensure consistent implementation of AI governance standards across all client engagements and internal operations.

