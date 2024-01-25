Cognizant Helping to Modernize Infrastructure and Application Management as Part of Takeda's Digital Transformation

News provided by

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

25 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

Cognizant will support Takeda's ambition to modernize technology capabilities  

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced today an expanded agreement with Takeda (NYSE: TAK), a global biopharmaceutical company, to support the company's digital transformation strategy by reinforcing and supporting its technology efforts. Together, Takeda and Cognizant will embark on a new project to attract additional technology talent and help Takeda further expand its Innovation Capability Center operations.  

"Cognizant's support has complemented our continuous innovation and digital growth," said Sanjay Patel, Takeda Global Head of DD&T Innovation Capability Solutions. "This continued relationship will enable Takeda to accelerate our digital transformation journey, modernize our operational model, and speed time to market."

Cognizant will help Takeda deliver digital capabilities as a service to the organization by identifying and hiring key talent to support the company's data, digital and technology ambitions. Supporting Takeda in not only transforming modern infrastructure and application management approaches, but also through a unique "build, operate, transform and transfer," or BOTT model, Cognizant will set up the team, initiate operations, automate functions, and transfer to Takeda. 

"Cognizant's long-standing relationship with Takeda combined with our digital transformation expertise will ensure that we are able to support Takeda's aspiration to become one of the most trusted, science-driven, digital biopharmaceutical companies," said Surya Gummadi, Executive Vice President and President of Cognizant Americas. "We're excited to collaborate with Takeda to support digital engagement experiences through enhanced technology solutions."  

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant. 

Cognizant Contacts:
U.S.: Jeff DeMarrais
[email protected] 

Europe/APAC: Christina Schneider 
[email protected] 

India: Rashmi Vasisht
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Also from this source

Cognizant прогнозирует, что за 10 лет генеративный ИИ может принести в экономику США 1 триллион долларов

Cognizant прогнозирует, что за 10 лет генеративный ИИ может принести в экономику США 1 триллион долларов

Совместно с Oxford Economics компания Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) сегодня обнародовала результаты своего нового исследования экономического влияния...
Cognizant Auswirkungsstudie prognostiziert, dass generative KI der US-Wirtschaft innerhalb von 10 Jahren 1 Billion Dollar einbringen könnte

Cognizant Auswirkungsstudie prognostiziert, dass generative KI der US-Wirtschaft innerhalb von 10 Jahren 1 Billion Dollar einbringen könnte

In Zusammenarbeit mit Oxford Economics hat Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) heute die Ergebnisse seiner neuen Studie über die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.