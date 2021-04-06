Cognizant Joins SailGP as Official Digital Transformation Partner

SailGP involves high-performing sailors racing for national teams in identical, supercharged F50 catamarans. Race outcomes are determined by sailing skills rather than any differences in sailboat design and technology. The teams utilize Oracle software to analyze the collected open-source data to make critical performance gains.

To enhance the fan experience on the eight international sail grand prix event weekends and beyond, Cognizant will transform the SailGP website to be more dynamic, and in future seasons, enhance SailGP's mobile app as well. These enhancements will offer real-time updates on key performance metrics such as the high-performance athletes' heart rate or the speed and distance of the boats.

SailGP is a member of the UN Climate Neutral Now Initiative and became the first championship in the sailing world to be certified as carbon neutral by reducing and offsetting its carbon footprint, as well as committing to being fully powered by nature by 2025. As a climate-positive sport, SailGP works with host cities in implementing innovative solutions to mitigate climate change. SailGP also recently launched an extensive program to fast-track female athletes' training and development for participation in the championship to advance gender equity in sailing.

"We are pleased to be SailGP's Official Digital Transformation Partner, bringing Cognizant's expertise in digital transformation and software engineering to the forefront of the first climate-positive sail racing championship in the world," said Ursula Morgenstern, President, Cognizant Global Growth Markets. "Many of our clients are sailing enthusiasts. It is an honor to align with an organization that has demonstrated similar growth and is committed to a sustainable future, as well as diversity and inclusion."

Throughout the multi-year partnership, Cognizant will collaborate with Oracle in augmenting the capabilities of Internet of Things (IoT) technology operating on each of the eight SailGP F50 catamarans to inform decisions, improve performance and, ultimately, make the boats go faster. The F50 fleet is referred to as a 'smart city on water,' with each boat generating 30,000 data points/sec—one of the most sophisticated IoT devices in the sports space.

"We are thrilled to join forces with a like-minded partner that shares our commitments and values," said Sir Russell Coutts, CEO, SailGP. "Starting today, Cognizant will actively participate in SailGP's development and our Race for the Future purpose-led agenda, aimed at accelerating change to a cleaner and more inclusive future."

Previously this year, Cognizant announced a series of strategic sports sponsorships, including being named the title partner of the Aston Martin Formula One Team, a Global Partner of the PGA TOUR's Presidents Cup, and a title partner of the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup. Other initiatives include a strategic partnership with XPRIZE to fight COVID-19 through AI and a five-year, $250 million corporate social responsibility commitment to help create stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities as they emerge from the pandemic.

SailGP Season 2 kicks off April 24 in Bermuda, when rival national teams from Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the US will start an eight-event series across three continents, culminating in a $1 million winner-takes-all race in San Francisco in March 2022.

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant .

SailGP races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. The sport's pinnacle league, SailGP, features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe, building to the grand final—and sailing's top prize of US$1 million. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical supercharged F50 catamarans, flying at electrifying speeds exceeding 60 mph/100 kph. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

