Cognizant Named #7 to Fortune's Change the World List

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) today announced it has been named to Fortune's 2024 Change the World list, ranking number 7 among 52 companies across a variety of industries and categories. This recognition celebrates the innovation and societal impact of Cognizant's Synapse initiative to advance technology job training for 1 million people worldwide by 2026.

Now in its 10th year, the Fortune Change the World list is rooted in the belief that companies can use the same principles they follow when running a successful business to find innovative ways to solve societal and environmental problems. The selection process considers the company's measurable impact on one or more societal problems, how that work benefits the company and how innovative the company's efforts are relative to others in their industry. Cognizant has been recognized within Fortune's Tech Educator rankings for this list.

"We are honored that Fortune's Change the World list recognized Cognizant's Synapse initiative. Talent is everywhere, and we launched this initiative to empower this potential by equipping one million individuals with new technology skills. I'm proud that Synapse is not only an investment in our own people, but also an investment in sustaining our communities where the next generation of talent is developing," said Tobi Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Cognizant.

In partnership with its clients, technology partners, and nonprofits, Cognizant's Synapse initiative aims to spur and support investments in skilling to create pathways to the jobs of the future that otherwise would be unreachable for many. This recognition underscores the impact Cognizant and its associates have made to support the goals of Synapse by equipping individuals around the world with the technology skills they need to be part of the workforce of the future.

