Cognizant Named a Healthcare Payer Operations Leader by Everest Group

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. The report analyzes 29 service providers on multiple parameters including client solutions, overall performance, vision and market share. According to Everest Group, Cognizant was recognized for its leading capabilities, scope of services offered and overall value to the market.

Cognizant has been cited as a healthcare leader in several recent Everest Group reports covering different healthcare segments as it continues to invest in new capabilities through acquisitions, including Medicare and Medicaid solutions specialist TMG Health, as well as product development and collaborative initiatives with leading healthcare organizations. Recently, Texas-based Parkland Community Health Plan announced it would incorporate Cognizant's business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) solution to administer its new insurance programs. Cognizant's BPaaS offerings to the Medicare Advantage market, in addition to its overall healthcare payer capabilities, were key factors that led Everest Group to name the company as a Leader.

"Cognizant is focused on new solutions offerings and strategic opportunities, such as medical cost management, which is emerging as a key investment area for payers to address as they adopt value-based care models," said Manu Aggarwal, Vice President, Everest Group. "Cognizant's care management offerings, including utilization management, digitally-enabled, post-acute care as a service, early disease detection and intervention, value-based care enablement and quality management services all benefit from the trend to value-based care."

"With healthcare remaining a top of mind priority across the globe, large payers are transforming their business models to provide their members with complete access to value-based care to improve health outcomes and lower overall costs," said Surya Gummadi, Cognizant Senior Vice President and Global Head of Healthcare. "Our expertise and ability to offer all of the value-chain elements, from product development and risk & compliance to network, care and claims management make us a strategic partner at every step. It's an honor to be recognized by Everest Group for our work in the Healthcare Payer Market, as our strategy to support our clients and the members they serve remains our highest priority."

View an extract of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Report: https://www.cognizant.com/Resources/everest-group-healthcare-payer-operations-services-2020-focus-on-cognizant.pdf

Learn more about Cognizant Healthcare Technology Solutions: https://www.cognizant.com/healthcare-technology-solutions

