Cognizant Named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Application Automation Services

In the report, Application Automation Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and Market Trends 2019: AI Alone Won't Help – Align Strategy to Realize Benefits , Everest Group assessed the capabilities of 19 service providers. The report criteria included market adoption, portfolio, value, services, strategy, innovation and investments. Cognizant's AI-driven automation processes and predictive analytics help clients lower costs, improve accuracy and optimize application performance and maintenance for better user experiences.

Everest Group credits Cognizant for a strategic vision and approach that implements automation based on specific use-cases, and leverages an orchestrated ecosystem of AI and automation solutions. The company was also recognized as a Leader for its investment in fostering partnerships by identifying niche players to enhance its existing offering portfolio. Cognizant received commendation for its business-impact-oriented messaging and its strong thought leadership to demonstrate capabilities and engage with clients.

"With AI-infused automation raising enterprise confidence and expectations, Cognizant has augmented its in-house tools and platforms by fostering partnerships with niche players. Thought leadership and business-oriented propositions have also helped Cognizant to steer clients toward value realization," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, IT Services, Everest Group.

"As consumer expectations for technology continue to rise, IT organizations must be armed with the tools they need to meet this increasing demand in a digital-first world," said K.S. Ganesan, Vice President & Global Technology Leader, Digital Systems and Technology, Cognizant. "The foundation of digital transformation is built on modern IT platforms that are agile, efficient and enable rapid innovation. By understanding how quickly IT evolves and creating innovative solutions with advanced automation, we're better able to meet the needs of today's digital businesses."

To view the Everest Group Application Automation Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019, visit: https://www.cognizant.com/Resources/everest-group-application-automation-peak-matrix-2019-focus-on-cognizant.pdf.

