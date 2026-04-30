Cognizant Named Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team Global AI Services Partner

TEANECK, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its new designation as Global AI Services Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ (AMF1) Team, marking an evolution of the collaboration to advance performance, innovation, and operational excellence across its Formula 1™ program. Under the new designation, Cognizant and the team will work to operationalize AI - bridging the gap between experimentation and sustained value. Cognizant will also help the team identify how context-enabled AI can manage, support, and define the team's fan database.

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Cognizant's global expertise in AI engineering, cloud, data platforms, and digital operations will help the team accelerate insight-to-action across complex, high-performance environments. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to applying AI responsibly and effectively at enterprise scale, where speed, precision, and outcomes matter most.

"Formula 1 represents the ultimate test bed for applied AI - where real time decisions drive outcomes that are measured in milliseconds," said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. "Our designation as Global AI Services Partner reflects our commitment to moving beyond AI potential to AI performance, helping organizations translate cutting-edge innovation into measurable returns and realized business value."

"Cognizant brings us expertise that aligns with how we operate as a modern Formula 1® team, in an environment that is data-heavy and highly competitive, just like many of their clients in other industries," said Jefferson Slack, Managing Director Commercial and Marketing at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team. "This expanded partnership strengthens our ability to turn complex data into actionable insight and performance on and off the track."

Cognizant's new designation builds on an existing six-year relationship that underscores the role of trusted technology partners in shaping the future of elite motorsport. Together, the organizations will continue to collaborate on innovation initiatives that reflect Formula 1's evolution as a platform for advanced digital and data transformation.

For more information about the Cognizant-AMF1 relationship, click here.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation