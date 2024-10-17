Cognizant Named One of America's Greenest Companies 2025 by Newsweek

Company also recognized for innovative sustainability efforts with 2024 International Green Apple Environment Award and two National Awards for Excellence in CSR & Sustainability

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) today announced that it has been named one of America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek magazine and has been recognized among the Top 300 companies in the U.S., based on environmental sustainability. Cognizant was also recognized recently with multiple awards for its sustainability efforts including a 2024 International Green Apple Environment Award in the Environmental Improvement category and two National Awards for Excellence in CSR & Sustainability for Best Environment Friendly Project and Best Environmental Responsibility Initiatives.

Cognizant is on track to meet its net zero goal of reducing total emissions by 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2040. To achieve this target, Cognizant is focused on sourcing renewable electricity for its operations and achieving higher levels of energy efficiency. In addition, Cognizant is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain and putting its technology and talent to work helping clients meet their sustainability goals.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, in collaboration with GIST Impact, selected the top 300 companies committed to reducing their environmental impact in key areas like greenhouse gas emissions, water management and waste reduction. To ensure the highest standards, only companies that meet the European Union's stringent sustainability criteria – considered the most advanced globally – were eligible for consideration. The companies were evaluated and scored on more than 25 parameters, including sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

Cognizant was also awarded an International Green Apple Environment Award and a National Award for Excellence in CSR & Sustainability for a chiller retrofit initiative. Completed in early 2024, this project reduced energy consumption in one of Cognizant's largest campuses in India. The upgraded system adjusts more efficiently to maintain set temperatures, catering to varying weather conditions and occupancy levels resulting in greater energy conservation, improved comfort for occupants, an enhanced location for productivity, and a smaller environmental footprint. This effort is expected to save approximately 7.9 million units of energy annually and significantly reduce emissions each year.

As the winner of the National Awards for Excellence in CSR & Sustainability's Best Environmental Responsibility Initiatives, Cognizant was recognized for its reduction strategies, including renewable energy sourcing, energy efficiency improvements, supplier engagement for emissions reduction, optimized business travel and commuting, and the sourcing of certified carbon offsets, showcasing a comprehensive and proactive approach to achieving net-zero emissions. Cognizant is also using analytical tools to forecast future emissions under various growth scenarios enabling the identification of emissions "hot spots."

"We have taken a science-based approach towards setting our Net Zero emissions reduction target and are leveraging AI solutions and building a climate-competent workforce to achieve our goal," said Stuart Poore, Chief Environment Officer, Cognizant. "We are proud of our recent award wins which validate our belief that a sustainable business prioritizes its associates' well-being and operates with a value chain connected to healthy, sustainable ecosystems."

Established in 1994, The Green Organisation is an international, independent, non-political non-profit entity dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practices around the world. The National Awards for Excellence in CSR & Sustainability recognize companies and individuals that have embraced CSR and sustainability and the role that procurement in India can play in providing a more sustainable and equitable society.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Bill Abelson Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Christina Schneider Email [email protected]

India Name Rashmi Vasisht Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation