Cognizant Named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026 List

Company recognized for product and process innovation and culture for the fourth consecutive year

TEANECK, N.J., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been recognized on Fortune's list of "America's Most Innovative Companies 2026" for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc. and recognizes organizations that lead the charge in fostering creativity, advancing technology and driving transformational change.

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Fortune and Statista evaluated America's Most Innovative Companies 2026 across three dimensions: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Evaluations drew on a rigorous mix of employee surveys and expert assessments, capturing both internal and external perspectives on each organization. Patent activity was also analyzed and factored into the final score. The 300 highest-scoring companies earned a place on the list.

"Being named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the culture of consistent innovation we've built at Cognizant," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "From the grassroots initiatives our associates drive every day to the AI Builder approach we're bringing to clients, innovation is embedded in how we operate and how we help the world's leading enterprises stay ahead."

Cognizant fosters innovation at every level of the organization. Through grassroots innovation initiatives like Bluebolt, company-wide programs such as the Vibe Coding Event — which earned a Guinness World Record — and 65 U.S. patents from Cognizant's AI Lab, Cognizant creates opportunities for associates to drive innovation from the ground up.

This culture of innovation extends to how Cognizant helps clients adopt and scale AI. At the core of this is the AI builder approach, a new services model that closes the gap between AI hype and real business results. Rather than following the traditional IT services playbook, Cognizant blends people, platforms and business context to build agents that do real work, embedding industry knowledge directly into how AI is built and run to bridge investment to measurable business value.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation