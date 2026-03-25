Cognizant Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026

Company recognized for fostering a supportive workplace for early-career employees

TEANECK, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The award is grounded in national survey findings, extensive research and data assessing how effectively companies create supportive, growth-focused environments for employees beginning their careers.

Newsweek 2026 America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level

"Cognizant is honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026," said Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer, Cognizant. "This award reflects our commitment to creating an environment where early‑career talent can build the skills, confidence and career experience they need to succeed in the age of AI. Through our student and new graduate programs and hiring commitments, we provide clear pathways to enter the workforce, gain hands-on experience and build the skills that will propel them for long-term career growth."

Cognizant operates an award-winning workforce development program that supports early career individuals as they transition into full-time employment. This model is designed to invest in students early and often while creating durable career pathways for U.S. workers. Cognizant is hiring 2,000 entry-level associates across North America by the end of 2026, and programs like the Fusion internship and Synapse skilling initiative further support early career development across the country.

The America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026 recognition is the result of a comprehensive assessment by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, drawing on publicly available data, desk research, interviews with entry-level professionals and a large-scale nationwide survey of entry-level employees at U.S. companies. The study evaluated employers across categories most meaningful to early-career professionals, including work-life balance and corporate culture to career progression. With more than 610,000 company reviews collected in 2025 and 75,000 interviews from previous studies, the survey ranks among the largest independent evaluations of the entry-level workforce in the United States.

"In a rapidly evolving job market, today's young professionals are prioritizing purpose and professional development over a simple paycheck. Recognizing the organizations that go above and beyond to cultivate this next generation of talent, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to unveil America's Best Workplaces for Entry Level 2026. This year's list serves as a benchmark for excellence, identifying the top U.S. employers dedicated to launching the careers of the next generation with integrity and support," said Jennifer Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek.

For more information on Cognizant's commitment to associates' careers and wellbeing, visit Cognizant Careers.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation