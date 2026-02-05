Cognizant partners with Palantir to Accelerate AI-Driven Modernization in Healthcare and Enterprise Operations

Partnership combines Palantir Foundry and AIP with Cognizant's TriZetto healthcare platforms and business process operations to enable secure, scalable AI transformation for enterprises across industries.

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) to accelerate AI-driven modernization across healthcare and enterprise operations. As part of the collaboration, Cognizant will leverage Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to advance AI integration within its TriZetto healthcare business, while jointly pursuing broader enterprise AI transformation opportunities for clients across industries.

The partnership advances Cognizant's strategy as an AI builder: creating purpose-built, enterprise-grade solutions that turn the potential of AI into real business value. Cognizant brings together frontier AI platforms, deep industry expertise and the right combination of IP and services to modernize its own operations and help clients transform complex, regulated environments with a focus on responsible adoption, security and operational integrity.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to using frontier technologies to deliver value for our clients, while also transforming our own businesses for the next era of AI-led growth," said Surya Gummadi, President, Americas, Cognizant. "By combining Palantir's AI platform capabilities with Cognizant's deep industry expertise and global engineering scale, we are strengthening our ability to modernize mission-critical platforms like TriZetto while creating new opportunities to build purpose-driven, enterprise-grade solutions that help clients transform how they operate and deliver the experiences and outcomes their customers expect."

Cognizant will work with Palantir to explore how AIP can support AI-driven optimization across TriZetto's healthcare platforms and BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) operations, with a focus on high-value workflows in highly regulated, labor-intensive environments. This initiative is intended to enhance Cognizant's ability to innovate across its healthcare portfolio, accelerate iterative product development and establish a secure, governed foundation for future AI-enabled capabilities that can provide a repeatable model for building enterprise-grade AI solutions, while supporting clients in maintaining robust compliance and auditability standards based on applicable law and client-defined controls.

"Enterprise AI doesn't fail because models are weak. It fails when AI lacks a shared, governed understanding of how the business actually operates – something only the Ontology can provide," said Eric Lakin, US Commercial Lead at Palantir. "That's why we're excited to partner with Cognizant and bring AIP to TriZetto, embedding AI into core workflows to transform enterprises from the ground up."

Palantir brings deep experience deploying AI platforms in mission-critical environments in addition to its advanced data analytics capabilities. Cognizant's global delivery scale and domain expertise complement Palantir's software-driven model, supporting both companies in expanding the reach and impact of AI-powered solutions while maintaining strong governance and security controls.

In parallel, Cognizant and Palantir plan to collaborate on enterprise AI transformation initiatives beyond healthcare, expanding on their existing work across industries.

The partnership also reflects Palantir's focus on ontology-driven AI – a governed deployment layer to help translate AI innovation into secure, real-world operations – paired with Cognizant's ability to industrialize and deliver those capabilities across enterprise environments.

The collaboration follows Cognizant's recent AI partnerships and investments, reinforcing the company's commitment to building a composable ecosystem of leading AI platforms to drive both internal transformation and client innovation.

