Cognizant to Accelerate AI-Driven Creativity and Customer Experience Transformation at Enterprise Scale with Adobe

Collaboration aims to transform how enterprises produce content and experiences, bringing AI-driven content supply chains and enterprise-grade governance to marketing and customer experience at scale.

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced an expanded global strategic collaboration with Adobe to help enterprises transform how they create, govern and scale content and customer experiences using generative AI. The collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies, bringing together Adobe's AI-powered creative and experience platforms with Cognizant's AI Builder approach, industry expertise and managed services capabilities, to help address rising content demand, brand governance and cost pressure across regulated and high-growth industries.

Enterprises face exponential growth in content needs, and traditional creative and marketing operations are increasingly unable to keep pace. In a survey of 1,600 marketers globally, Adobe found that nearly all respondents (96%) reported content demand doubled over the last two years, and most marketers (71%) anticipated this demand to grow more than 5 times between now and 2027.

Teams are managing rising volumes of assets, channels and experience variations under increasing cost, brand and regulatory pressure. Generative AI is accelerating this shift, forcing organizations to rethink the end-to-end content supply chain, from ideation and production to compliance, localization and personalization at scale. Adobe recently estimated that an AI-enabled content creation and production transformation has the potential to deliver large enterprises an average 7.1 times net return on investment over three years.

"The promise of AI is only realized when it is purpose-built for business outcomes. As AI builders, Cognizant brings together industry context, engineering depth, and enterprise-grade platforms to create responsible solutions that move from experimentation to execution at scale," said Ben Wiener, Global Head of Cognizant Moment. "This expanded collaboration with Adobe allows us to co-create and operationalize AI-powered content and experience solutions that are built for each client's reality, turning the potential of AI into measurable value across industries."

The expanded Cognizant-Adobe collaboration is designed around a joint go-to-market and delivery model that enables enterprises to operationalize AI-driven content at scale, building on prior collaborations including new agentic AI projects announced by Adobe, to enable seamless execution of workflows across agents, as well as customization across industries and use cases.

Cognizant will work with Adobe, through aligned teams, to integrate generative AI directly into clients' creative workflows, embed brand and compliance controls by design, and support a clear path from pilot to production through scalable, outcome-oriented services. This approach will leverage Adobe Firefly Services, Firefly Custom Models, Firefly Design Intelligence, the Substance 3D collection, automation, workflow, and Frame.io. Adobe Professional Services will work closely with Cognizant, including a forward deployed engineering team, to support co-developed product innovation and accelerate go-to-market.

"As AI reshapes customer expectations, Adobe is helping brands stand out with exceptional, personalized experiences, powered by an AI-driven content supply chain," said Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise at Adobe. "Cognizant's deep industry expertise and ability to operationalize complex transformations make them a natural strategic partner as we help organizations seamlessly orchestrate and scale content production workflows while maintaining quality and control."

This collaboration is anchored in a continuous, end-to-end operational model that helps enterprises move beyond pilots to sustained transformation, combining platform integration, AI model customization, workflow automation and ongoing operations. This approach supports a shift from fragmented creative execution to intelligent, scalable and governed content operations, designed to help reduce time-to-value, lower production costs and support enterprise-grade governance across global marketing and creative teams.

Through this collaboration, enterprises can address key use cases such as large-scale campaign production, compliant communications in regulated industries, 3D digital-twin-based product visualization and personalized customer experiences. Cognizant's Experience Strategy Suite embeds human-centric AI across the design journey and integrates commercially safe generative AI with Adobe Firefly to accelerate ideation, design and content creation. This will enable teams to scale efficiently while maintaining brand integrity, compliance and creative quality.

Based on Cognizant benchmarking and analysis across early deployments and industry use cases, enterprises adopting AI-driven content and experience operating models demonstrate 30-70 percent improvements in creative ideation and concepting, 70-80 percent gains in scaled asset production and materially faster campaign launches, while reducing production costs and improving brand consistency across markets and channels. Cognizant's ROI modeling for large enterprises indicates that these improvements can deliver multi-year returns, with modeled outcomes showing the potential for more than a seven-times return on investment.

Initially, the collaboration work will prioritize industries such as healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, and consumer goods – where content scale, regulatory requirements and speed-to-market are critical competitive factors – with plans to expand globally across additional sectors.

The Cognizant-Adobe collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping enterprises reimagine how creativity, technology and AI come together, turning generative AI from a productivity experiment into a durable engine for growth, efficiency and customer relevance.

