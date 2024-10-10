Cognizant Partners with Palo Alto Networks to Deliver AI-Led Cybersecurity Services and Strengthen Security Posture of Global Enterprises

Comprehensive, AI-powered security platforms to fortify cybersecurity readiness for organizations in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences industries

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and Palo Alto Networks are partnering to deliver AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities and services for enterprises across industries. The partnership combines Cognizant's longstanding track record of providing cybersecurity services with Palo Alto Networks industry-leading, AI-powered platforms to drive better security outcomes.

The agreement enables Cognizant to deepen its expertise and broaden its services across Palo Alto Networks Precision AI-powered Network Security Platform, Code-to-Cloud Platform and Security Operations Platform. Together, Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks aim to help clients consolidate security products across functions with the goal of reducing complexity, and improve overall levels of security through platformization.

In addition, Cognizant aims to further its comprehensive security solutions portfolio, bringing to market tailored, AI-led solutions that will allow clients to leverage centralized high-quality data to yield higher levels of attack protection and faster issue resolution. Additionally, Cognizant will continue to leverage Palo Alto Networks technology as part of its internal security infrastructure, strengthening the capabilities of Cognizant's global cyber defense program.

"In the enterprise security space, AI presents an opportunity to augment human efforts and drive modernization to keep pace with evolving threats, which are also increasingly AI-driven," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "The combined capabilities of Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks will help our clients avail themselves of cutting-edge security technology, advisory and implementation and managed services geared towards amplification of security posture and risk mitigation in a rapidly changing threat landscape."

"With Palo Alto Networks Precision AI, we can unlock transformative outcomes in cybersecurity. And as the threat landscape evolves, platformization will be a crucial enabler for AI to deliver more powerful, effective insights. Our partnership with Cognizant, including their adoption of XSIAM, enables us to deliver these enhanced security solutions to our joint customers," said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks.

Cognizant will initially feature four key managed platform offerings designed to mitigate cybersecurity risks, manage cyber events, foster cyber resilience, and enhance regulatory compliance, which fortify a cybersecurity posture. These offerings include:

SecureNXT Access : Revolutionize zero trust network security with seamless, AI-Powered protection for perimeterless enterprises powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access.

: Revolutionize zero trust network security with seamless, AI-Powered protection for perimeterless enterprises powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access. SecureNXT Cloud : Accelerate secure, compliant multi-cloud and hybrid adoption and mitigate cloud hygiene risks, powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud.

: Accelerate secure, compliant multi-cloud and hybrid adoption and mitigate cloud hygiene risks, powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud. SecureNXT EDR/MDR : Unleash the power of proactive digital workplace threat protection for next-generation hybrid enterprises powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR.

: Unleash the power of proactive digital workplace threat protection for next-generation hybrid enterprises powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR. SecureNXT SOC: Deploy cutting-edge vigilance and defense against cyber threats in real-time powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM.

In the life sciences industry, Cognizant delivers a broad range of IT and cybersecurity services, including through a longstanding partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc.

"Cognizant has been a key service provider to Gilead for more than five years and has played a significant role in supporting Gilead's cyber risk mitigation efforts," said Krishnan Chellakarai, VP and CISO, Gilead Sciences. "We are excited by the potential of their strategic relationship with Palo Alto Networks and look forward to working with them to implement the Prisma Cloud product as part of our overall security stack."

Cognizant's cybersecurity practice supports and enables clients by providing a comprehensive range of services. These services encompass digital identity management, threat detection and protection, governance, compliance, vulnerability management, and cloud security. Cognizant is committed to elevating its cyber services through a partner-led growth strategy, which involves developing solutions and offerings centered around partner products. This partnership is a testament to that commitment.

