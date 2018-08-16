Cognizant Positioned as Enterprise Quality Assurance Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group

"The QA landscape has evolved significantly over the past decade, with a clear shift from independent testing of applications to a more holistic approach," said Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Everest Group. "Enterprises now see the QA function as a key aspect of digital adoption and have placed a greater focus on integrated testing as part of their Agile/DevOps model. Cognizant's alignment of QA services with business outcomes and emphasis on quality orchestration underscore its leadership position."

"As clients pivot to digital, they need a more modern approach to quality assurance," said Anbu G. Muppidathi, Senior Vice President, Cognizant Quality Engineering and Assurance practice. "By bringing together our deep industry and technology expertise we are able to drive greater levels of automation and intelligence in QA, elevating it into a digital assurance proposition for our clients."

To view the Everest Group Enterprise QA Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018, click here.

