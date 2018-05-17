Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Businesses recognize that IoT systems – using sensors to connect everything from industrial assets, to everyday things, to people – provide data and actionable analytics that can help improve customer experience and drive better business outcomes. According to ISG, more than a trillion devices will be connected by 2020, and IoT has become a focus for many organizations.

"The benefits of IoT are undeniable. It can bring much of the physical world – from industrial assets to commonplace devices to people – into a connected ecosystem, resulting in better business outcomes," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "While the rate of adoption among businesses in general is lagging behind the pace of IoT development, a number of industries are realizing significant value from IoT, including manufacturing, energy, utilities, retail, healthcare and transportation."

The ISG report states Cognizant's consulting, delivery and managed services have been pivotal to securing a varied client base across vertical markets. The report also highlights the role of Cognizant's 10 digital labs around the world that are focused on innovation and helping clients with technologies dedicated to different stages of the digital journey.

"Our clients realize the power of IoT in connecting people, places and things, and the rich insights the data from this ecosystem can provide," said Gajen Kandiah, President, Cognizant Digital Business. "As IoT connectivity extends across the enterprise, factories and supply chains beyond – as well as becoming more pervasive throughout our everyday lives at home, school and work – clients across industries are seeking Cognizant's expertise to advance and implement their IoT strategies. IoT, combined with applied analytics and intelligence, is helping them deliver greater business performance, products and service offerings – all leading to superior customer experiences."

The ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things Quadrant Report evaluates 26 IoT providers serving the U.S. market across five quadrants: IoT Services; Healthcare IoT; Connected Cars IoT; Retail IoT, and IoT Platforms. To view the full report, click here.

