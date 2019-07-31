Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Quarterly revenue rose to $4.14 billion , up 3.4% (4.7% in constant currency 1 ) from the year-ago quarter.

, up 3.4% (4.7% in constant currency ) from the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 14.9% compared to 16.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 was 16.1% compared to 19.2% in the year-ago quarter.

was 16.1% compared to 19.2% in the year-ago quarter. Net income was $509 million compared to $456 million in the year-ago quarter.

compared to in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly GAAP diluted EPS was $0.90 , compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

, compared to in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly Adjusted Diluted EPS1 was $0.94 , compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

"We are taking the necessary steps to position Cognizant for improved commercial and financial performance," said Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer. "While there is lots of work ahead, I am encouraged by what I have seen to date and am optimistic on our future."





















1 Constant currency revenue growth, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS") are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Second Quarter 2019 Performance by Business Segment

Financial Services (35.6% of revenues) revenue grew 0.3% year-over-year and 1.7% in constant currency. Segment revenue growth was driven by modest improvement in banking, primarily from the contribution of the previously announced partnership with three Finnish financial institutions to transform and operate a shared core banking platform, partially offset by continued softness with a few of our largest banking and insurance clients.

Healthcare (27.4% of revenues) revenue declined 1.9% year-over-year and 1.5% in constant currency. Segment revenue was negatively impacted by industry consolidation as well as the accelerated movement of work to a captive at a large North American client. Life Sciences delivered double-digit growth, driven by large enterprise deals and momentum with our industry specific platforms. In July 2019, we completed the acquisition of Zenith Technologies, which will expand our IoT portfolio, enabling us to become a single-source provider of end-to-end smart factory capabilities, a key driver in Industry 4.0.

Products and Resources (22.4% of revenues) revenue grew 10.4% year-over-year and 12.3% in constant currency, driven by solid growth across all of our industries including retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, and manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities. Results reflect continued strength in cloud and digital engineering services and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions across clients.

Communications, Media and Technology (14.6% of revenues) revenue grew 12.2% year-over-year and 14.1% in constant currency, led by growth in Technology. Within Communications and Media, growth was negatively impacted by spending reductions at a few large clients. Technology delivered double-digit growth driven primarily by our digital engineering and digital content services and solutions.

Third Quarter & Full Year 2019 Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

Third quarter 2019 year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 3.8-4.8% in constant currency. 2

Full year 2019 year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 3.9-4.9% in constant currency. 2

Full year 2019 Adjusted Operating Margin 3 expected to be approximately 17.0%.

expected to be approximately 17.0%. Full year 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS3 expected to be in the range of $3.92 - $3.98 .

"Second quarter results were in-line with our guidance and position us to achieve our full-year outlook," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer. "We are implementing actions in the second half of the year that we expect will lower our existing cost structure and allow for greater investment in growth, talent, and digital solutions. Using our strong balance sheet we returned over $1.1 billion to shareholders in the second quarter."





















2 Based on current foreign exchange rates, we expect third quarter and full year 2019 revenue growth to be negatively impacted by 90 basis points and 110 basis points, respectively, translating to growth of 2.9-3.9% ($4.20-$4.24 billion) and 2.8-3.8% ($16.57-$16.73 billion), respectively.

3 A full reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information with respect to unusual items, net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses, and the tax effects of these adjustments.

Capital Deployment Plan - Dividend

The Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on Cognizant Class A common stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2019. This dividend will be payable on August 30, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to our expectations regarding opportunities in the marketplace, our cost structure, investment in and growth of our business, our shift to digital solutions and services, our anticipated financial performance, our capital deployment plan and clarification, if any, by the Indian government as to the application of the Supreme Court's ruling related to the India Defined Contribution Obligation. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes references to the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Income From Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Diluted EPS, free cash flow and constant currency revenue growth. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Our non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Income From Operations, exclude unusual items and Adjusted Diluted EPS additionally excludes net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses and the tax impact of all the applicable adjustments. The income tax impact of each item is calculated by applying the statutory rate and local tax regulations in the jurisdiction in which the item was incurred. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities net of purchases of property and equipment. Constant currency revenue growth is defined as revenues for a given period restated at the comparative period's foreign currency exchange rates measured against the comparative period's reported revenues.

Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how we manage the Company provides enhanced transparency into our operating results. For our internal management reporting and budgeting purposes, we use various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making, to evaluate period-to-period comparisons, to determine portions of the compensation for our executive officers and for making comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. Therefore, it is our belief that the use of non-GAAP financial measures excluding certain costs provides a meaningful supplemental measure for investors to evaluate our financial performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of our non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our reported GAAP results, can provide useful supplemental information to our management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures versus financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is that non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and may exclude costs that are recurring such as our net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures to allow investors to evaluate such non-GAAP financial measures.

- tables to follow -

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $ 4,141

$ 4,006

$ 8,251

$ 7,918 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense

shown separately below) 2,629

2,417

5,204

4,818 Selling, general and administrative expenses 768

805

1,641

1,516 Depreciation and amortization expense 125

114

248

221 Income from operations 619

670

1,158

1,363 Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 45

40

93

81 Interest expense (6)

(7)

(13)

(13) Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 16

(80)

18

(111) Other, net 2

—

3

— Total other income (expense), net 57

(47)

101

(43) Income before provision for income taxes 676

623

1,259

1,320 Provision for income taxes (167)

(168)

(309)

(345) Income from equity method investments —

1

—

1 Net income $ 509

$ 456

$ 950

$ 976 Basic earnings per share $ 0.90

$ 0.78

$ 1.67

$ 1.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90

$ 0.78

$ 1.67

$ 1.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 564

585

569

586 Dilutive effect of shares issuable under stock-based compensation plans —

1

1

1 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 564

586

570

587

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (in millions, except par values)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,660

$ 1,161 Short-term investments 1,343

3,350 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,386

3,257 Other current assets 817

909 Total current assets 7,206

8,677 Property and equipment, net 1,337

1,394 Operating lease assets 847

— Goodwill 3,651

3,481 Intangible assets, net 1,161

1,150 Deferred income tax assets, net 468

442 Long-term investments 80

80 Other noncurrent assets 767

689 Total assets $ 15,517

$ 15,913 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 254

$ 215 Deferred revenue 285

286 Short-term debt 28

9 Operating lease liabilities 201

— Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,056

2,267 Total current liabilities 2,824

2,777 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 63

62 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 679

— Deferred income tax liabilities, net 44

183 Long-term debt 718

736 Long-term income taxes payable 471

478 Other noncurrent liabilities 161

253 Total liabilities 4,960

4,489 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 15.0 shares authorized, none issued —

— Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000 shares authorized, 552 and 577 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 6

6 Additional paid-in capital 38

47 Retained earnings 10,583

11,485 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (70)

(114) Total stockholders' equity 10,557

11,424 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,517

$ 15,913

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Guidance

2019

2018

2019

2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Full Year 2019 GAAP income from operations $ 619

$ 670

$ 1,158

$ 1,363











Realignment charges(a) 49

—

51

1











Incremental accrual related to the India

Defined Contribution Obligation(b) —

—

117

—











Initial funding of Cognizant U.S.

Foundation (c) —

100

—

100











Adjusted Income From Operations $ 668

$ 770

$ 1,326

$ 1,464













































GAAP operating margin 14.9%

16.7%

14.0%

17.2%











Realignment charges 1.2

—

0.7

—

(a)

(a)

(a) Incremental accrual related to the India

Defined Contribution Obligation —

—

1.4

—

(b)

(b)

(b) Initial funding of Cognizant U.S.

Foundation —

2.5

—

1.3

—

—

— Adjusted Operating Margin 16.1%

19.2%

16.1%

18.5%

approx. 18.0%

approx. 18.0%

approx. 17.0%



























GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.90

$ 0.78

$ 1.67

$ 1.66











Effect of above adjustments, pre-tax 0.09

0.17

0.29

0.17









(a), (b) Non-operating foreign currency exchange

(gains) losses, pre-tax(d) (0.03)

0.14

(0.03)

0.19









(d) Tax effect of above adjustments (e) (0.02)

(0.04)

(0.08)

(0.03)









(a), (b), (d) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.94

$ 1.05

$ 1.85

$ 1.99









$3.92 - $3.98

Notes: (a) During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred $49 million in realignment charges that include $20 million in costs associated with our CEO transition and the departure of our President ("Executive Transition Costs"), $27 million in employee separation costs and $2 million in third party realignment costs. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2019 we incurred $2 million of Executive Transition Costs. The total costs related to the realignment are reported in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. We will continue to incur additional realignment charges in 2019 as management is currently evaluating various realignment strategies to further improve our customer focus, our cost structure and the efficiency and effectiveness of our delivery while continuing to drive revenue growth. In order to ensure that we continue to retain top talent to serve our customers and manage our business, in July 2019 we offered retention awards to certain key employees, which will result in additional realignment charges of approximately $48 million during the remainder of 2019. Additional realignment plans are still being developed, and therefore we cannot estimate without unreasonable effort the amount of any incremental realignment charges that we may incur.

(b) In the first quarter of 2019, a ruling of the Supreme Court of India interpreting certain statutory defined contribution obligations of employees and employers (the "India Defined Contribution Obligation") altered historical understandings of such obligations, extending them to cover additional portions of the employee's income. As a result, the ongoing contributions of our affected employees and the Company are required to be increased. In the first quarter of 2019, we accrued $117 million with respect to prior periods, assuming retroactive application of the Supreme Court's ruling. There is significant uncertainty as to how the liability should be calculated as it is impacted by multiple variables, including the period of assessment, the application with respect to certain current and former employees and whether interest and penalties may be assessed. Since the ruling, a variety of trade associations and industry groups have advocated to the Indian government, highlighting the harm to the information technology sector, other industries and job growth in India that would result from a retroactive application of the ruling. We anticipate the Indian government will review the matter and believe there is a substantial question as to whether the Indian government will apply the Supreme Court's ruling on a retroactive basis. As such, the ultimate amount of our obligation may be materially different from the amount accrued and therefore, the amount and timing of an adjustment to this accrual, if any, cannot be provided on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts. The incremental accrual related to the India Defined Contribution Obligation is reported in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our unaudited consolidated statement of operations.

(c) In the second quarter of 2018, we provided $100 million of initial funding to Cognizant U.S. Foundation. This cost is reported in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our unaudited consolidated statement of operations.

(d) Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in "Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses are subject to high variability and low visibility and therefore cannot be provided on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts.

(e) Presented below are the tax impacts of each of our non-GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income:



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions)

(in millions) Non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense) related to:













Realignment charges $ 13

$ —

$ 13

$ — Incremental accrual related to the India Defined Contribution Obligation —

—

31



Cognizant U.S. Foundation funding —

28

—

28 Foreign currency exchange gains and losses —

(8)

1

(9)

The effective tax rate related to each of our non-GAAP adjustments varies depending on the jurisdictions in which such income and expenses are generated and the statutory rates applicable in those jurisdictions.

The above tables serve to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our press release for further information on the use of these Non-GAAP measures.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Schedule of Supplemental Information (Unaudited) (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019









Year over Year

$

% of total

% Change

Constant Currency

% Change (a) Revenues by Segment:













Financial Services $ 1,473

35.6%

0.3%

1.7% Healthcare 1,134

27.4%

(1.9)%

(1.5)% Products and Resources 927

22.4%

10.4%

12.3% Communications, Media and Technology 607

14.6%

12.2%

14.1% Total Revenues $ 4,141





3.4%

4.7%















Revenues by Geography:













North America $ 3,139

75.8%

2.3%

2.3% United Kingdom 322

7.8%

4.2%

9.6% Continental Europe 427

10.3%

12.1%

18.0% Europe - Total 749

18.1%

8.6%

14.2% Rest of World 253

6.1%

1.6%

6.4% Total Revenues $ 4,141





3.4%

4.7%

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2019









Year over Year

$

% of total

% Change

Constant Currency

% Change (a) Revenues by Segment:













Financial Services $ 2,909

35.2%

(0.7)%

0.9% Healthcare 2,299

27.9%

1.0%

1.5% Products and Resources 1,841

22.3%

10.8%

13.1% Communications, Media and Technology 1,202

14.6%

14.5%

16.8% Total Revenues $ 8,251





4.2%

5.7%















Revenues by Geography:













North America $ 6,262

75.9%

3.6%

3.6% United Kingdom 651

7.9%

5.2%

10.8% Continental Europe 832

10.1%

10.2%

17.1% Europe - Total 1,483

18.0%

7.9%

14.3% Rest of World 506

6.1%

0.8%

6.8% Total Revenues $ 8,251





4.2%

5.7%



































Employee Metrics:









June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Number of employees









288,200

268,900



















Notes:

(a) Constant currency revenue growth is not a measurement of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 509

$ 456

$ 950

$ 976 Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses 30

322

180

525 Changes in assets and liabilities 36

(138)

(286)

(473) Net cash provided by operating activities 575

640

844

1,028 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (96)

(91)

(202)

(187) Net sales (purchases) of investments 1,398

(16)

2,057

(146) Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired (35)

(477)

(232)

(478) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,267

(584)

1,623

(811) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock (1,054)

(633)

(1,825)

(949) Net change in borrowings and finance lease and earnout obligations (7)

(25)

(9)

(139) Dividends paid (116)

(118)

(232)

(236) Issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans 40

42

90

102 Net cash (used in) financing activities (1,137)

(734)

(1,976)

(1,222) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5

(20)

8

(19) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 710

(698)

499

(1,024) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 950

1,599

1,161

1,925 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,660

$ 901

$ 1,660

$ 901

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in millions)





Three Months Ended Stock Repurchases under Board of Directors' authorized stock repurchase program:

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Number of shares repurchased

18.7

7.2









Remaining authorized balance

$ 738

















Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Financial Measure (in millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 575

$ 640

$ 844

$ 1,028 Purchases of property and equipment (96)

(91)

(202)

(187) Free cash flow $ 479

$ 549

$ 642

$ 841

