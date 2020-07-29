Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

TEANECK, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today announced its second quarter 2020 financial results.

Highlights - Second Quarter 2020 as Compared to the Year-ago Period

Revenue of $4.0 billion , down 3.4% (2.5% in constant currency 1 ) including a negative 210 basis points impact from the exit of certain content services business and the ransomware attack

, down 3.4% (2.5% in constant currency ) including a negative 210 basis points impact from the exit of certain content services business and the ransomware attack GAAP operating margin was 11.7% vs. 14.9%

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 was 14.1% vs.16.1%

was 14.1% vs.16.1% Net income was $361 million vs. $509 million

vs. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.67 vs. $0.90

vs. Adjusted Diluted EPS 1 was $0.82 vs. $0.94

was vs. First half 2020 bookings1 increased 14%

"I'm proud of our associates who maintained their focus on clients in the quarter despite being faced with unprecedented challenges," said Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered a solid second quarter performance whilst continuing to improve our competitiveness. Against an uncertain economic backdrop, we remain steadfast in investing in our clients and our associates, and in executing our digital strategy to position Cognizant for accelerated momentum."

Second Quarter 2020 Performance by Business Segment

Revenue across our business segments was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ransomware attack, primarily in the month of April. Revenue and bookings improved sequentially through May and June, with increased client demand in areas such as cloud and enterprise application services, IT modernization and digital engineering.

Financial Services (34.9% of revenues) revenue decreased 5.2% year-over-year, or 4.3% in constant currency, driven by declines in both banking and insurance. North America saw mixed trends with relatively better performance in banking, driven by regional banks. We continue to see weakness across global banking accounts and capital markets.

1 Constant currency revenue growth, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS") are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Bookings is a performance metric utilized by management. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics" for more information and, where applicable, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Healthcare (28.9% of revenues) revenue grew 2.0% year-over-year, or 2.2% in constant currency. Segment revenue growth was driven by increases from life sciences clients, specifically by revenues from our acquisition of Zenith. Revenue in healthcare declined low single digits.

Products and Resources (21.7% of revenues) revenue decreased 6.5% year-over-year, or 5.0% in constant currency. The decline was driven by retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality clients that were particularly adversely affected by the pandemic, partially offset by double-digit constant currency growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities.

Communications, Media and Technology (14.5% of revenues) revenue decreased 4.4% year-over-year, or 3.2% in constant currency, driven by a negative 790 basis point impact from our 2019 strategic decision to exit certain content-related services. Excluding that impact, Communications, Media and Technology grew approximately 5% in constant currency. Communication and media was flat, with the growth of certain communications clients offset by weakness with entertainment clients exposed to studios, cable TV and theme parks.

"We made progress against our cost structure initiative allowing us to fund investments aligned to our long-term growth strategy and delivered solid operating performance in a challenging environment," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer. "Strong free cash flow further strengthened our balance sheet and provides us with ample financial flexibility."

Full Year 2020 Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

Full year 2020 revenue expected to be in the range of $16.4 -16.7 billion, or a decline on a constant currency basis of 2.0-0.5%. This assumes an estimate of a negative 20 basis points foreign exchange impact and a negative 110 basis points impact from the exit of certain content services business

-16.7 billion, or a decline on a constant currency basis of 2.0-0.5%. This assumes an estimate of a negative 20 basis points foreign exchange impact and a negative 110 basis points impact from the exit of certain content services business Full year 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 2 expected to be approximately 15%

expected to be approximately 15% Full year 2020 Adjusted Diluted EPS2 expected to be in the range of $3.48 -3.58

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on Cognizant Class A common stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020. This dividend will be payable on August 31, 2020.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes references to the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Income From Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Diluted EPS, free cash flow, net cash and constant currency revenue growth. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Our non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income From Operations and Adjusted Diluted EPS exclude unusual items. Additionally, Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses and the tax impact of all the applicable adjustments. The income tax impact of each item is calculated by applying the statutory rate and local tax regulations in the jurisdiction in which the item was incurred. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities net of purchases of property and equipment. Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments less short-term and long-term debt. Constant currency revenue growth is defined as revenues for a given period restated at the comparative period's foreign currency exchange rates measured against the comparative period's reported revenues.

Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how we manage the Company provides enhanced transparency into our operating results. For our internal management reporting and budgeting purposes, we use various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making, to evaluate period-to-period comparisons, to determine portions of the compensation for our executive officers and for making comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. Therefore, it is our belief that the use of non-GAAP financial measures excluding certain costs provides a meaningful supplemental measure for investors to evaluate our financial performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of our non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our reported GAAP results, can provide useful supplemental information to our management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures versus financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is that non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and may exclude costs that are recurring such as our net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures to allow investors to evaluate such non-GAAP financial measures.

Bookings are defined as total contract value (or TCV) of new contracts, including new contract sales as well as renewals and expansions of existing contracts. Bookings can vary significantly quarter to quarter depending in part on the timing of the signing of a small number of large contracts. Measuring bookings involves the use of estimates and judgments and there are no third-party standards or requirements governing the calculation of bookings. The extent and timing of conversion of bookings to revenues may be impacted by, among other factors, the types of services and solutions sold, contract duration, the pace of client spending, actual volumes of services delivered as compared to the volumes anticipated at the time of sale, and contract modifications, including terminations, over the lifetime of a contract. The majority of our contracts are terminable by the client on short notice often without penalty, and some without notice. We do not update our bookings for material subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior year periods or foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Information regarding our bookings is not comparable to, nor should it be substituted for, an analysis of our reported revenues. However, management believes that it is a key indicator of potential future revenues and provides a useful indicator of the volume of our business over time.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues $ 4,000



$ 4,141



$ 8,225



$ 8,251

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense

shown separately below) 2,615



2,629



5,362



5,204

Selling, general and administrative expenses 711



719



1,422



1,590

Restructuring charges 71



49



126



51

Depreciation and amortization expense 136



125



269



248

Income from operations 467



619



1,046



1,158

Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 37



45



78



93

Interest expense (9)



(6)



(15)



(13)

Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (2)



16



(104)



18

Other, net 2



2



—



3

Total other income (expense), net 28



57



(41)



101

Income before provision for income taxes 495



676



1,005



1,259

Provision for income taxes (134)



(167)



(276)



(309)

Income (loss) from equity method investment —



—



(1)



—

Net income $ 361



$ 509



$ 728



$ 950

Basic earnings per share $ 0.67



$ 0.90



$ 1.34



$ 1.67

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67



$ 0.90



$ 1.34



$ 1.67

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 541



564



543



569

Dilutive effect of shares issuable under stock-based compensation plans —



—



1



1

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 541



564



544



570



COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except par values)



June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,422



$ 2,645

Short-term investments 160



779

Trade accounts receivable, net 3,208



3,256

Other current assets 741



931

Total current assets 8,531



7,611

Property and equipment, net 1,345



1,309

Operating lease assets, net 1,002



926

Goodwill 4,391



3,979

Intangible assets, net 1,026



1,041

Deferred income tax assets, net 669



585

Long-term investments 429



17

Other noncurrent assets 823



736

Total assets $ 18,216



$ 16,204

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 359



$ 239

Deferred revenue 319



313

Short-term debt 38



38

Operating lease liabilities 206



202

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,290



2,191

Total current liabilities 3,212



2,983

Deferred revenue, noncurrent 46



23

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 802



745

Deferred income tax liabilities, net 28



35

Long-term debt 2,421



700

Long-term income taxes payable 428



478

Other noncurrent liabilities 307



218

Total liabilities 7,244



5,182

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 15.0 shares authorized, none issued —



—

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000 shares authorized, 542 and 548 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5



5

Additional paid-in capital 83



33

Retained earnings 11,072



11,022

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (188)



(38)

Total stockholders' equity 10,972



11,022

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,216



$ 16,204



COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Guidance

2020

2019

2020

2019

Full Year 2020 GAAP income from operations $ 467



$ 619



$ 1,046



$ 1,158





Realignment charges(a) 12



49



32



51





2020 Fit for Growth Plan restructuring charges(b) 59



—



94



—





COVID-19 charges(c) 25



—



31



—





Incremental accrual related to the India Defined

Contribution Obligation(d) —



—



—



117





Adjusted Income From Operations $ 563



$ 668



$ 1,203



$ 1,326

























GAAP operating margin 11.7 %

14.9 %

12.7 %

14.0 %



Realignment charges 0.3



1.2



0.4



0.7



0.2% 2020 Fit for Growth Plan restructuring charges 1.5



—



1.1



—



0.7% - 0.9% COVID-19 charges 0.6



—



0.4



—



0.2% - 0.3% Incremental accrual related to the India Defined

Contribution Obligation —



—



—



1.4



(d) Adjusted Operating Margin 14.1 %

16.1 %

14.6 %

16.1 %

approximately 15.0%



















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.67



$ 0.90



$ 1.34



$ 1.67





Effect of above adjustments, pre-tax 0.18



0.09



0.29



0.29



(a), (b), (c), (d) Non-operating foreign currency exchange

(gains) losses, pre-tax(e) —



(0.03)



0.19



(0.03)



(e) Tax effect of above adjustments (f) (0.03)



(0.02)



(0.04)



(0.08)



(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.82



$ 0.94



$ 1.78



$ 1.85



$3.48 - $3.58





Notes:

(a) Realignment charges include:











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions) Executive transition costs $ —



$ 20



$ —



$ 22

Employee separation costs —



27



—



27

Employee retention costs 9



—



15



—

Professional fees 3



2



17



2

Total realignment charges $ 12



$ 49



$ 32



$ 51



Executive transition costs are costs associated with our CEO transition and the departure of our President in 2019. The total costs related to the realignment program are reported in "Restructuring charges" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. We do not expect to incur significant realignment charges during the remainder of 2020. Our guidance anticipates pre-tax charges in the range of $0.06 to $0.07 per diluted share for the full year 2020. The tax effect of these charges is expected to be approximately $0.02 per diluted share for the full year 2020.

(b) 2020 Fit for Growth Plan restructuring charges include:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(in millions) Employee separation costs $ 39



$ 65

Employee retention costs 1



5

Facility exit costs and other charges 19



24

Total 2020 Fit For Growth charges $ 59



$ 94









These charges include $8 million and $19 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, of costs

incurred related to our exit from certain content-related services. The total costs related to the restructuring are reported in

"Restructuring charges" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Our guidance anticipates pre-tax charges

in the range of $0.22 to $0.28 per diluted share for the full year 2020. The tax effect of these charges is expected to be in

the range of $0.06 to $0.07 per diluted share for the full year 2020.



(c) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we incurred costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic including

a one-time bonus to our employees at the designation of associate and below in both India and the Philippines, costs to enable

our employees to work remotely and provide medical staff and extra cleaning services for our facilities, partially offset by benefits

provided to us by certain jurisdictions in which we operate. Most of the costs related to the pandemic are reported in "Cost of

revenues" in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations. Our guidance anticipates pre-tax charges in the range of $0.07

to $0.09 per diluted share for the full year 2020. The tax effect of these charges is expected to be approximately $0.02 per diluted

share for the full year 2020.



(d) During the first quarter of 2019, a ruling of the Supreme Court of India interpreting certain statutory defined contribution obligations

of employees and employers (the "India Defined Contribution Obligation") altered historical understandings of such obligations, extending

them to cover additional portions of the employee's income. As a result, the ongoing contributions of our affected employees and the

Company have increased. In the first quarter of 2019, we accrued $117 million with respect to prior periods, assuming retroactive application

of the Supreme Court's ruling. There is significant uncertainty as to how the liability should be calculated as it is impacted by multiple variables,

including the period of assessment, the application with respect to certain current and former employees and whether interest and penalties

may be assessed. Since the ruling, a variety of trade associations and industry groups have advocated to the Indian government, highlighting

the harm to the information technology sector, other industries and job growth in India that would result from a retroactive application of the ruling.

It is possible that the Indian government will review the matter and there is a substantial question as to whether the Indian government will apply

the Supreme Court's ruling on a retroactive basis. As such, the ultimate amount of our obligation may be materially different from the amount accrued.

The incremental accrual related to the India Defined Contribution Obligation is reported in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our

unaudited consolidated statement of operations.



(e) Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not

designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in "Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net" in our unaudited

consolidated statements of operations. Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses are subject to high variability and low visibility

and therefore cannot be provided on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts.



(f) Presented below are the tax impacts of each of our non-GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income:



Three Months Ended

June 30

Six Months Ended

June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions)

(in millions) Non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense) related to:













Realignment charges $ 3



$ 13



$ 8



$ 13

2020 Fit For Growth plan restructuring charges 16



—



25



—

COVID-19 charges 6



—



8



—

Incremental accrual related to the India Defined Contribution Obligation —



—



—



31

Foreign currency exchange gains and losses (8)



—



(18)



1



The effective tax rate related to each of our non-GAAP adjustments varies depending on the jurisdictions in which such income and expenses are generated and the statutory rates applicable in those jurisdictions.

Reconciliations of net cash

(in millions)





June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,422



$ 2,645

Short-term investments(a)

160



779

Less:







Short-term debt

38



38

Long-term debt

2,421



700

Net cash

$ 2,123



$ 2,686





Notes:

(a) As of December 31, 2019, $414 million in restricted time deposits were classified as short-term investments. As of June 30,

2020, the restricted deposits in the amount of $391 million were reclassified to long-term investments and therefore are not

included in net cash as of that date.

The above tables serve to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our press release for further information on the use of these Non-GAAP measures.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

Schedule of Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020









Year over Year

$

% of total

% Change

Constant

Currency %

Change (a) Revenues by Segment:













Financial Services $ 1,396



34.9 %

(5.2) %

(4.3) % Healthcare 1,157



28.9 %

2.0 %

2.2 % Products and Resources 867



21.7 %

(6.5) %

(5.0) % Communications, Media and Technology 580



14.5 %

(4.4) %

(3.2) % Total Revenues $ 4,000







(3.4) %

(2.5) %















Revenues by Geography:













North America $ 3,006



75.2 %

(4.2) %

(4.1) % United Kingdom 314



7.9 %

(2.5) %

0.2 % Continental Europe 419



10.5 %

(1.9) %

0.2 % Europe - Total 733



18.3 %

(2.1) %

0.2 % Rest of World 261



6.5 %

3.2 %

9.7 % Total Revenues $ 4,000







(3.4) %

(2.5) %

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2020









Year over Year

$

% of total

% Change

Constant

Currency %

Change (a) Revenues by Segment:













Financial Services $ 2,847



34.6 %

(2.1) %

(1.3) % Healthcare 2,351



28.6 %

2.3 %

2.4 % Products and Resources 1,821



22.1 %

(1.1) %

0.1 % Communications, Media and Technology 1,206



14.7 %

0.3 %

1.5 % Total Revenues $ 8,225







(0.3) %

0.5 %















Revenues by Geography:













North America $ 6,196



75.3 %

(1.1) %

(1.0) % United Kingdom 651



7.9 %

— %

2.2 % Continental Europe 856



10.4 %

2.9 %

5.2 % Europe - Total 1,507



18.3 %

1.6 %

3.9 % Rest of World 522



6.4 %

3.2 %

8.6 % Total Revenues $ 8,225







(0.3) %

0.5 %

Employee Metrics:

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Number of employees

281,200



288,200



















Notes:

(a) Constant currency revenue growth is not a measurement of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See

"About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 361



$ 509



$ 728



$ 950

Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses 171



30



487



180

Changes in assets and liabilities 447



36



261



(286)

Net cash provided by operating activities 979



575



1,476



844

Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (93)



(96)



(205)



(202)

Net sales of investments 237



1,398



163



2,057

Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired (403)



(35)



(489)



(232)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (259)



1,267



(531)



1,623

Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock (74)



(1,054)



(585)



(1,825)

Repayment of term loan borrowings and finance lease and earnout obligations (12)



(7)



(25)



(9)

Borrowings under the revolving credit facility —



—



1,740



—

Dividends paid (121)



(116)



(242)



(232)

Issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans 36



40



76



90

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (171)



(1,137)



964



(1,976)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13)



5



(132)



8

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 536



710



1,777



499

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,886



950



2,645



1,161

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,422



$ 1,660



$ 4,422



$ 1,660



SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in millions)





Three Months Ended Stock Repurchases under Board of Directors' authorized stock repurchase program:

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Number of shares repurchased

0.9



18.7











Remaining authorized balance

$ 1,818























Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 979



$ 575



$ 1,476



$ 844

Purchases of property and equipment (93)



(96)



(205)



(202)

Free cash flow $ 886



$ 479



$ 1,271



$ 642



