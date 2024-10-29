Cognizant Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Empower the Digital Factory and Enhance Smart Manufacturing

Cognizant and AWS to bring generative AI-powered offerings to market to transform manufacturing operations at scale, for enterprises in industrial, automotive, life sciences and consumer goods industries

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to deliver advanced technology solutions and cloud computing services, focused on enhancing smart manufacturing capabilities for global enterprises across industries.

This latest expansion of Cognizant's collaboration with AWS is designed to meet the growing market demand for Internet of Things (IoT), data, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud adoption in Industry 4.0 applications, such as digital twins, simulations, manufacturing execution systems, edge computing, and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, which Cognizant plans to demonstrate in its manufacturing innovation centers in the United States (U.S.) and India.

"The businesses that will succeed in an era of AI-driven disruption, supply chain challenges, and evolving compliance requirements will be those that embrace smart manufacturing methods at the core of their production operations," said Anna Elango, EVP and head of Cognizant's Core Technologies and Insights. "The ability to leverage our deep IoT, AI and industrial automation expertise into solutions on AWS, will allow us to deliver innovative solutions for clients that aim to drive quality, efficiency, productivity, reduced unit cost, and improved plant flexibility."

Under the collaboration, Cognizant will work with clients to advise, implement, deploy and manage smart manufacturing solutions, which include performing OT system integration, network modernization using an industrial data platform and autonomous plant operations tools built on AWS. Clients may experience a range of benefits to assist with manufacturing operations, including real-time visibility into production operations, predictive maintenance capabilities, and enhanced real-time data-driven decision-making, powered by generative AI.

"To unlock the value of smart manufacturing, companies have typically had to contend with a lack of standardized technical protocols, high upfront costs, complex technology, and limited accessibility," said Ozgur Tohumcu, GM Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. "With Cognizant's technology IP and platform and industry expertise built on AWS and leveraging AWS' advanced IoT and AI services, manufacturers will have access to high-quality levels of support and guidance to adopt smart manufacturing methodologies and achieve the associated benefits."

Cognizant is already delivering smart manufacturing solutions in the aerospace industry, notably through Cognizant's engagement with Brazilian multinational aerospace firm, Embraer.

"We have worked with AWS and with Cognizant, and it is great to see the two partners join forces to deliver additional value to the clients through their strategic collaboration around smart manufacturing solutions," said Gleverson Lemos, Head of Industry 4.0 at Embraer.

Cognizant's Smart Manufacturing offerings leverage AWS Industrial Data Fabric (IDF) and Cognizant® Asset Performance Excellence (APEx) accelerator. These capabilities aim to improve operational efficiency through predictive maintenance, manufacturing quality and yield improvements.

For example, by integrating a Cognizant generative AI feature, plant managers and engineers can access advanced guidance for effective troubleshooting, issue prioritization, and detailed resolution steps. This generative AI assistant solution leverages real-time and historical data from multiple operational and information systems, and a comprehensive knowledge base to streamline maintenance processes and improve factory outcomes, empowering staff to proactively address problems and boost productivity.

This collaboration underscores the value of Cognizant and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information about Cognizant's smart manufacturing offerings, visit this page.

