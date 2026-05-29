Cognizant to Host AI Forum on June 5, 2026

Morning Keynote to be Webcast Live

TEANECK, N.J., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, today announced it will host Cognizant AI Forum 2026 on Friday, June 5, 2026. The one-day gathering will focus on Cognizant's strategy to help enterprises build the bridge between AI investments and enterprise value.

By bringing together industry leaders and Cognizant experts for candid conversations, immersive experiences, and hands-on engagement with the latest in enterprise AI, the Forum will tackle a defining challenge facing businesses today: how to close the gap between the promise of AI and enterprise-wide AI impact.

The morning keynote session, including presentations by Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S and Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal, will be webcast live.

Event : Cognizant AI Forum 2026 – Live Webcast of Morning Keynote Session

Date : June 5, 2026

Time : Keynote session to begin around 9:30AM Eastern (~1 hour)

Where : Live webcast available at: ir.cognizant.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Cognizant's Investor Relations page following the conclusion of the event.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

Investor Relations Contact:





Media Contact: Tyler Scott





Jeff DeMarrais SVP, Investor Relations





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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation