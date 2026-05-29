Cognizant to Host AI Forum on June 5, 2026

News provided by

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

May 29, 2026, 08:00 ET

Morning Keynote to be Webcast Live

TEANECK, N.J., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, today announced it will host Cognizant AI Forum 2026 on Friday, June 5, 2026. The one-day gathering will focus on Cognizant's strategy to help enterprises build the bridge between AI investments and enterprise value.

By bringing together industry leaders and Cognizant experts for candid conversations, immersive experiences, and hands-on engagement with the latest in enterprise AI, the Forum will tackle a defining challenge facing businesses today: how to close the gap between the promise of AI and enterprise-wide AI impact.

The morning keynote session, including presentations by Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S and Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal, will be webcast live.

Event: Cognizant AI Forum 2026 – Live Webcast of Morning Keynote Session

Date: June 5, 2026

Time: Keynote session to begin around 9:30AM Eastern (~1 hour)

Where: Live webcast available at: ir.cognizant.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Cognizant's Investor Relations page following the conclusion of the event.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

Investor Relations Contact:


Media Contact:

Tyler Scott


Jeff DeMarrais

SVP, Investor Relations


SVP, Global Communications

 +1 551-220-8246


 +1 475-223-2298

[email protected] 


[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cognizant to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Cognizant to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, today announced its participation in the following investor...
Cognizant übernimmt Astreya und baut damit seine KI-orientierten Managed-Services-Kapazitäten in großem Maßstab aus

Cognizant übernimmt Astreya und baut damit seine KI-orientierten Managed-Services-Kapazitäten in großem Maßstab aus

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) gab heute bekannt, dass es eine endgültige Vereinbarung über die Übernahme von Astreya getroffen hat, einem führenden,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

News Releases in Similar Topics