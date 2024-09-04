Cognizant to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Presenter: Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 10:10AM PST / 1:10PM EST

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant's website: http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

