Cognizant to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

News provided by

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Sep 04, 2024, 08:00 ET

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference: 

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Presenter:

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer

Date:

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 

Time:

10:10AM PST / 1:10PM EST 

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant's website: http://investors.cognizant.com 

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days. 

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.  

Investor Contact:                                                           
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected] 

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions

Also from this source

Cognizant secures deal as Hays global technology partner, ushering in a new era of digital transformation and innovation

Cognizant secures deal as Hays global technology partner, ushering in a new era of digital transformation and innovation

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced its strategic partnership with Hays, the world's leading specialist in workforce solutions and recruitment. This...
Unitywater selects Cognizant for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Support Managed Services

Unitywater selects Cognizant for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Support Managed Services

Unitywater, a leading water utility in Queensland, has announced a 5-year collaboration with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a global leader in technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics