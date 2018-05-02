Presenter: Karen McLoughlin , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 205 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2018-technology-conference-300640599.html

SOURCE Cognizant

