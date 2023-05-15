Cognizant to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

TEANECK, N.J., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Presenter: Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 11:20AM EST

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

