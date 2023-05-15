Cognizant to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Cognizant Technology Solutions

May 15, 2023, 08:00 ET

TEANECK, N.J., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference: 

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

  • Presenter:     Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer
  • Date:     Monday, May 22, 2023 
  • Time:     11:20AM EST 

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:  
http://investors.cognizant.com 

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days. 

About Cognizant 
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.  

Investor Contact:                                               
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected] 

