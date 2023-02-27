Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference: 

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

  • Presenter:         Jan Siegmund - Chief Financial Officer
  • Date:                  Wednesday, March 8, 2022
  • Time:                 11:35AM EST

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant’s website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days. 

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.  

