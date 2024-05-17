Cognizant to Present at Upcoming Conferences

May 17, 2024, 08:30 ET
TEANECK, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
- Presenter: Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer
- Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Time: 11:30AM EST
TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Presenter: Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer
- Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
- Time: 9:05AM EST
Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.
About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.
Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected]
SOURCE Cognizant
