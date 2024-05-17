Cognizant to Present at Upcoming Conferences

News provided by

Cognizant

May 17, 2024, 08:30 ET

TEANECK, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

  • Presenter: Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer
  • Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
  • Time: 11:30AM EST

TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

  • Presenter: Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer
  • Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
  • Time: 9:05AM EST

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:  
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days. 

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.  

Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected] 

SOURCE Cognizant

Also from this source

COGNIZANT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

COGNIZANT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results....
Cognizant's Bluebolt Program Delivers More Than $150M in Estimated Annualized Cost Savings for Enterprises

Cognizant's Bluebolt Program Delivers More Than $150M in Estimated Annualized Cost Savings for Enterprises

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading global technology company, has driven more than $150 million in estimated annualized cost savings across more...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics