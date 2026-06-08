Cognizant's AI Builder approach to enterprise transformation earns Blueprint Pioneer Award at PegaWorld 2026

Recognition reflects more than 30 Cognizant-powered Pega Blueprint deployments across banking and capital markets, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, demonstrating the ability to compress transformation timelines from months to days.

TEANECK, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today it has been recognized with the Blueprint Pioneer Award at PegaWorld 2026 by Pegasystems Inc., the enterprise AI software company for mission-critical work. The award recognizes Cognizant's mastery and innovation in leveraging Pega Blueprint™ across more than 30 enterprise deployments to help clients advance from AI experimentation to production outcomes.

Many enterprises remain stuck in AI pilots that don't scale. Closing the gap between AI capability and production value often depends on the context. Embedded industry knowledge, human-AI handshake in workflows and operational discipline are key factors in making AI work effectively in the real conditions of an enterprise. The Blueprint Pioneer Award recognizes Cognizant for that work.

The recognition builds on the strategic collaboration the two companies expanded in May 2025, when Cognizant and Pega extended their two-decade partnership to bring AI-led transformation to enterprise legacy modernization. That collaboration integrates Cognizant's agentic AI services with Pega Blueprint to help joint clients reimagine workflow-heavy legacy systems and accelerate cloud-ready transformation.

"Just dropping AI into a complex enterprise environment will never deliver at enterprise scale," said Prashant Gaonkar, SVP, Enterprise Platforms, Cognizant. "Pega Blueprint is powerful because it is infused with deep industry knowledge, human-AI handshake in workflows and operational discipline. That is the AI Builder approach in practice, and it is the work this award recognizes."

Cognizant-powered Pega Blueprint is in active deployment across banking and capital markets, insurance, healthcare and life sciences. The work follows a two-phase model that operationalizes the AI Builder approach. In the first phase, Cognizant produces an initial Blueprint to demonstrate what is possible for a given business function. In the second, client-specific knowledge, rules and Cognizant process IP are layered in, secured in the client's environment and used to enable scaled delivery.

"Congratulations to Cognizant for receiving the Blueprint Pioneer Award," said Dan Kasun, Global Head of Partner Ecosystem, Pega. "This achievement demonstrates exceptional mastery and innovation in leveraging Pega Blueprint™ throughout the entire sales and delivery cycle. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

In one example, Cognizant tailored its standard healthcare Blueprints to a client's specific operational context, modernizing a complex legacy workflow into an integrated, end-to-end process. Built-in compliance checkpoints, pre-mapped process steps and reusable IP from prior client engagements help drive quality and consistency across new deployments.

Cognizant is showcasing its Pega Blueprint-driven industry solutions at PegaWorld 2026 in Las Vegas, where Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S will join Pega Founder and CEO Alan Trefler on the mainstage for a conversation on the future of agentic AI in enterprise transformation.

For more information about Cognizant's partnership with Pega, visit Cognizant's Pega Platform Services and watch a recorded conversation between Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Pega Founder and CEO Alan Trefler.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:









U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email

[email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email

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India Name Vipin Nair Email

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions