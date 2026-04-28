Cognizant's Innovation Network a Fast Track to Enterprise Value

Investment arm deepens firm's AI builder strategy by creating a direct pipeline from startup innovation to enterprise-scale implementation

TEANECK, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the launch of the Cognizant Innovation Network, a corporate investment arm focused on backing early to mid-stage enterprise software startups. The initiative aims to accelerate Cognizant's ability to identify breakthrough technologies and integrate them into solutions for its Global 2000 client base.

Early engagement with high-potential startups can offer enterprises a competitive edge as those startups scale and disrupt industries. The Cognizant Innovation Network will allow Cognizant to invest in the next generation of enterprise technology sooner, speeding its development and, ultimately, impact for clients. With an initial focus on investments in AI, data, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies, portfolio companies will gain access to Cognizant's deep industry expertise and its extensive client base, creating a powerful ecosystem for mutual growth.

Cognizant CEO, Ravi Kumar S, said of the launch, "AI capabilities are advancing faster than any technology cycle we have seen. Enterprises cannot afford to wait for innovation to mature before they act — and neither can we. The Cognizant Innovation Network ensures we are embedded in the startup ecosystem where the next wave of AI breakthroughs is being built, and positions us to convert those breakthroughs into measurable enterprise value. This is a critical extension of our AI builder strategy and our commitment to closing the AI velocity gap for our clients."

The Innovation Network complements the internal research and IP development driven by Cognizant's AI Lab, extending Cognizant's reach into the global startup ecosystem. The AI Lab identifies and validates the most promising innovations, while the Innovation Network supports startups turning those innovations into products. Together, they help clients scale next generation technologies into real-world use faster.

The Cognizant Innovation Network will be led by Jatin Dalal, the Chief Financial Officer of Cognizant, who said: "By pairing original research from Cognizant's AI Lab with strategic investments in the organizations building the next frontier of enterprise software, we can bring proven AI capabilities to our clients faster, more securely, and at global scale. The goal is to help organizations translate AI spend into measurable financial returns through productivity gains, smarter decisions, and enhanced risk management. This is also core to our growth strategy as an AI builder: turning breakthrough innovation into enterprise-ready solutions that aim to drive real business value."

For more than 30 years, Cognizant has anticipated technology shifts and built enterprise-ready solutions that help clients lead through disruption. In an age defined by AI, that commitment is crucial as frontier models, agentic systems, and new application categories compress the innovation cycle and raise the bar for speed, scale, and value creation. Recent findings from Cognizant's New Work New World 2026 study underscores the magnitude of this opportunity: AI has the potential to unlock $4.5 trillion in future U.S. labor value.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S.

Name: Alex Dudley

Email: [email protected]

Europe / APAC

Name: Sarah Douglas

Email: [email protected]

India

Name: Vipin Nair

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation