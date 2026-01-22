COGNIZIN® CITICOLINE NAMED "FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENT TO WATCH IN 2026" BY MINTEL & BLACK SWAN DATA, SHOWCASING ITS EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN THE BRAIN HEALTH CATEGORY

Independent recognition underscores Cognizin®'s role as a science‑backed leader in cognitive performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA today announced that Cognizin® (citicoline), the branded form of citicoline manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., has been recognized as a leading "Functional Ingredient to Watch in 2026" by global market intelligence firm Mintel and consumer analytics leader Black Swan Data. This third‑party validation highlights Cognizin®'s position at the center of the rapidly growing brain health and mental performance market.

Cognizin Logo

According to the Mintel/Black Swan analysis, 65% of global product launches featuring Cognizin® include a brain or nervous system benefit, signaling strong and accelerating demand for evidence‑based cognitive support. Cognizin® now appears across a wide range of formats, from gummies and lollipops to energy drinks and advanced supplements, making it one of the most versatile and exciting ingredients in the field of functional nutrition today.

"Being named an ingredient to watch in 2026 is more than a nice headline; it confirms what formulators and consumers are already telling us," said Katie Emerson, MS, RD, Senior Manager, Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA. "Cognizin® isn't just another nootropic on a crowded shelf. It is a clinically researched, rigorously manufactured ingredient that brands are building entire product stories around. This recognition validates years of investment in science and quality and marks the beginning of Cognizin®'s mainstream breakout."

Data behind the recognition

The Mintel/Black Swan work highlights several key trends shaping Cognizin®'s trajectory:

Strong brain‑health focus: 65% of global Cognizin® launches carry a brain or nervous system claim, making cognitive support the dominant positioning for the ingredient.

Growing geographic footprint: Most launches are currently concentrated in North America (49%) and Europe (34%), indicating both strong adoption and substantial opportunities for growth in other regions.

Diverse product formats: Cognizin® primarily appears in nutrition drinks (36%), energy drinks (32%), and supplements (23%), as well as emerging formats such as functional confections and beauty-from-within products.

Recent launches featuring Cognizin® include science-backed products, such as Qunol, BUM Energy, MOSH, and Magic Mind, which showcase how brands use Cognizin® to deliver benefits in everyday settings.

"Seeing Cognizin® across a wide range of formats underscores its versatility and impact," Emerson added. "It tells us cognitive support is no longer niche but has become a baseline expectation."

Why Cognizin® stands out in a crowded nootropics landscape

Cognizin® is a branded form of citicoline, a nutrient that supports the production of phosphatidylcholine, a key component of brain cell membranes and a critical player in brain cell energy. Unlike many generic nootropics, Cognizin® is backed by a substantial research portfolio.

Key differentiators include:

Clinical evidence: Studies have demonstrated that citicoline can support attention, memory, and cognitive performance, including MRI-based research that shows changes in brain activity.

Brain energy support studies indicate citicoline can increase brain ATP (cellular energy) by approximately 13%, directly supporting mental energy and focus.

Non-stimulant profile: Cognizin® delivers cognitive benefits without relying on caffeine or harsh stimulants, making it an attractive option for consumers.

Quality and consistency: Produced by Kyowa Hakko using proprietary fermentation technology and strict quality controls, Cognizin® offers consistent purity and traceability for brands and consumers.

"In an era where consumers are increasingly skeptical of vague 'brain boosting' claims, Cognizin®'s science‑first story matters," Emerson said. "Brands want ingredients that can stand up to evaluation from highly informed shoppers, and Cognizin does exactly that."

The recognition also comes at a moment when mental performance and burnout are front‑page topics. Recent workplace and health research shows that employees and consumers are struggling with focus, attention, and mental fatigue.

"2026 is shaping up to be the year people stop accepting mediocre process and scattered thoughts as the new normal," Emerson said. "They are looking for practical, daily tools that help them show up sharp—at work, in the gym, and at home. Cognizin® gives formulators a scientifically grounded way to build those solutions."

Supporting innovator brands worldwide

The "Functional Ingredient to Watch in 2026" designation is already inspiring new collaborations and product concepts across beverages, supplements, and functional foods. Kyowa Hakko USA is expanding its support for partners through:

Formulation guidance for beverages, powders, gummies, and novel formats

Science‑based marketing assets translating complex research into clear consumer language

Co‑marketing opportunities spotlighting brands that formulate with Cognizin®

Education initiatives for healthcare professionals, retailers, and formulators

"Some of the most exciting innovations we're seeing right now are coming from brands that understand that cognitive performance is the new energy," Emerson said. "Those brands are choosing Cognizin® because they want their products to be future‑proof and aligned with where the market is going, not where it's been."

— Cognizin® —

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 75 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.

About Cognizin®

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. Cognizin® can be sold as a dietary ingredient for supplements, foods, and beverages in the United States and is approved as a novel food ingredient in the EU for food supplements. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A