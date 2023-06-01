Cognoa Announces Leadership Expansion with Strategic Hires

Key appointments strengthen Cognoa's expertise in commercial and clinical adoption

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa, a leading pediatric behavioral health company, today announced the expansion of its leadership team supporting the commercialization of Canvas Dx, the first and only FDA authorized diagnostic that gives diverse providers the ability to diagnose or rule out autism in children ages 1.5 to 6 years at risk of developmental delay.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our leadership team at Cognoa as we continue to accelerate our commercialization efforts of Canvas Dx," said Dr. Sharief Taraman, CEO of Cognoa. "Dr. Pollard and Mr. Devennie will expand our capabilities in crucial commercial areas and further clinical adoption as we continue to focus on addressing the crisis of late diagnosis. We look forward to leveraging their expertise as we work towards our goal of enabling early, accessible, equitable diagnosis and care for young children with developmental and behavioral health conditions."

New Cognoa Leadership Team Members

Jeffrey Pollard , M.D., Senior Vice President of Medical and Clinical Affairs joins Cognoa from 23andMe where he was Director of Medical Affairs, responsible for the company's efforts to advance the integration of personal genomics into the modern healthcare system. Dr. Pollard will establish and direct Cognoa's medical affairs team to execute the broad availability of Canvas Dx. Pollard held several leadership positions at HealthTap and ZendyHealth. He is a double board-certified physician and surgeon and holds an M.D. from Vanderbilt University and a B.S. in Health Psychology from Duke University .

Brandon Devennie, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy, is an industry-leading executive with a proven track record of success in market access strategy. He joined Cognoa in 2021, establishing partnerships with some of the largest national and regional distributors in the U.S. and self-funded employer access channels. In this newly created role, he is responsible for further executing Cognoa's commercialization strategy in the U.S. and global markets. Devennie has held several commercial leadership positions at Heuro Health, Tricida, and Allergan.

Designed for remote use within primary and specialty care settings alike, Canvas Dx equips healthcare professionals to act rapidly upon first developmental concerns and make informed decisions for next steps, so children can begin life-changing therapies earlier. With its AI trained on diverse data across race, gender, educational level, and socioeconomic status, Canvas Dx introduces an objective, equitable diagnostic solution to remove the biases and disparities that exist and continue to grow with the current standards of practice.

About Cognoa

Cognoa is a leading pediatric behavioral health company developing AI-based diagnostic and therapeutic products for early, accessible, equitable care to create life-changing, positive outcomes for children and families. Cognoa's Canvas Dx is the first and only FDA authorized diagnostic solution that enables rapid, remote, and data-driven developmental evaluation and diagnosis of autism in young children. Cognoa's whole child data approach and responsible AI creates an extensible platform that supports a broad pipeline of diagnostic and therapeutic products for autism, speech and language, ADHD, and childhood anxiety. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

Canvas Dx Indication for Use

Canvas Dx is intended for use by healthcare providers as an aid in the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) for patients ages 18 months through 72 months who are at risk for developmental delay based on concerns of a parent, caregiver, or healthcare provider. The device is not intended for use as a stand-alone diagnostic device but as an adjunct to the diagnostic process. The device is for prescription use only. For full indications for use, precautions, warnings, and contraindications, www.cognoa.com.

SOURCE Cognoa