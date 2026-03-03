Cognosos Appoints Heath Thompson as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

New leadership positions company to accelerate innovation in AI-driven location intelligence

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognosos, a leader in AI-powered location intelligence and operational process optimization, today announced the appointment of Heath Thompson as Chief Executive Officer. Thompson joins at a pivotal moment as the company advances its evolution from real-time location solutions to a scalable location intelligence platform supporting complex physical operations across automotive logistics, healthcare, and industrial markets.

"AI-enabled location intelligence is becoming foundational to enterprise operations, and Cognosos is helping our customers transform real-time location data into optimized execution that improves workflows, operational efficiencies, enhances safety, and reduces risk and loss," said Heath Thompson. "Our platform is built on a foundation of ground-truth location intelligence, delivering precise operational visibility where it matters most. We will continue to scale the Cognosos platform and deepen the value we deliver across industries – enabling enterprises to truly 'Know Every Move.'"

With nearly three decades of experience spanning AI, IoT, cybersecurity, and enterprise software leadership, Thompson brings a rare blend of product and go-to-market expertise to Cognosos. He has led and scaled multimillion- and multibillion-dollar technology organizations, driving market transitions and growth across public and private markets. Most recently at Quest Software, Thompson held multiple executive roles, including President and General Manager, where he led global product and go-to-market operations across complex enterprise software businesses.

As CEO, Thompson will prioritize:

Scaling and extending Cognosos' AI-driven location intelligence platform across existing and adjacent markets

Translating recent acquisitions into durable organic growth

Expanding the company's partner ecosystem

Driving operational excellence to achieve sustained, profitable growth

The announcement follows strategic acquisitions of Cox 2M in 2025 and Cox Prosight in 2024, expanding Cognosos' reach across key verticals, including healthcare, automotive logistics, and industrial operations – while deepening its capabilities in AI-powered location intelligence.

"After a year of transformation, Cognosos is well-positioned for its next stage of growth," said Jim Stratigos, Chairman of the Board. "Heath brings the strategic vision and operational experience needed to scale our AI-powered location intelligence platform and expand the measurable impact we deliver for customers."

Cognosos' platform combines high-precision sensors, cloud software, and advanced analytics to help enterprises optimize complex workflows and safety processes. To learn more, visit www.Cognosos.com.

About Cognosos

Cognosos is the premier provider of next-generation process visibility solutions, dedicated to making complex processes smarter, safer and more resilient. Purpose-built for the complex enterprise environment, we deliver scalable solutions that transform how manufacturing and healthcare organizations manage everything from operational workflows to safety and security. Cognosos' cloud-based software and ultra-lightweight footprint delivers an unparalleled combination of price and performance, reducing time-to-value, increasing ROI and eliminating the traditional deployment barriers of legacy systems. For more information, visit our website or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

