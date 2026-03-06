Cognosos unveils next generation staff-patient encounter-sensing tags at HIMSS26

New workflow automation technology enables disposable patient wristbands to improve clinical documentation without fixed infrastructure

ATLANTA, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognosos, a leader in real-time location tracking and AI-powered asset management, today announced a new advancement in its healthcare RTLS portfolio: encounter-sensing tags designed to improve compliance, streamline documentation, and automate data capture during staff and patient interactions. The technology allows devices and wearables to detect meaningful interactions in real time — creating a new layer of operational intelligence and improving staff-patient workflow, without the need for traditional fixed infrastructure. Following successful internal validation, Cognosos has entered the launch stage of the technology and will conduct booth demonstrations at HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas.

Cognosos' encounter-sensing tags use short-range, direct tag-to-tag interactions to automate the capture of staff-to-patient interactions, generating reliable, time-stamped data fed directly into the hospital electronic health records (EHR). This can also monitor engagement between patient-and-bed/chair, asset-and-patient and staff-and-equipment (such as soap dispensers and medication units). This technology enables the use of first-of-its-kind, low-cost, disposable patient wristbands. The data is available to the hospital EHR to support compliance and reduce manual documentation, while enabling systems such as smart rooms and digital whiteboards.

"This advancement marks our ongoing commitment to equipping hospitals and health systems with the intelligence to 'Know Every Move', and we are leveling up this capability to 'Know Every Encounter' through real-time, AI-powered visibility at a scale the industry hasn't seen before," said Heath Thompson, CEO of Cognosos. "The strong response at ViVE confirms that the market is ready for a more connected, data-driven future, and we look forward to further demonstrating the technology's performance and real-world impact."

A 2022 Surgeon General's Advisory on health worker burnout found that nurses spend up to 41% of their time on electronic health records (EHRs) and documentation. This administrative burden underscores the urgent need for solutions that strengthen compliance and streamline documentation without adding to clinician workload—so hospitals can reduce risk, improve operational resilience, and return valuable time to direct patient care.

"Reliable, real-time data is the ground truth for every health system—from time-stamping bedside interactions to confirming staff presence," said Adrian Jennings, Chief Product Officer at Cognosos. "With our unique encounter-sensing technology, we're delivering the last mile of visibility while enabling disposable patient wristbands—the long-sought 'holy grail' of patient tracking that the industry has been working toward for more than two decades."

Cognosos' encounter-sensing tags leverage Cognosos' AI-powered asset tags and staff safety badges. The platform combines high-precision location sensing, cloud software, and advanced analytics to help enterprises optimize complex workflows and improve safety.

Following a successful demo at ViVE 2026, Cognosos will preview the technology at HIMSS 2026. To learn more about Cognosos or to book a demo, visit Cognosos.com or booth 858.

About Cognosos

Cognosos is the premier provider of next-generation process visibility solutions, dedicated to making complex processes smarter, safer and more resilient. Purpose-built for the complex enterprise environment, we deliver scalable solutions that transform how manufacturing and healthcare organizations manage everything from operational workflows to safety and security. Cognosos' cloud-based software and ultra-lightweight footprint delivers an unparalleled combination of price and performance, reducing time-to-value, increasing ROI and eliminating the traditional deployment barriers of legacy systems. For more information, visit our website or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

