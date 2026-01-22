Cohen & Co Community Foundation Awards 28 Grants to Not-for-Profits in Program's Inaugural Year

CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationally ranked accounting firm, Cohen & Co is excited to announce the recipients of its inaugural Grant Application Program, funded by the Cohen & Co Community Foundation. In 2025, the Foundation committed $100,000 to 28 not-for-profit organizations across the U.S.

"Launching our Grant Application Program is a great source of pride for us and a way to impact our communities on an even deeper level," says Chris Bellamy, Cohen & Co CEO. "But this program is as much for our employees as it is for our communities. It's important to us that we empower our team members to have a voice in how our firm helps our communities. This program enables us to achieve that."

Cohen & Co's Grant Application Program received employee grant requests from every office, service line and level of the firm throughout 2025. The 12-member, peer-led Grants Committee reviewed all grant applications and recommended funding allocations to the Foundation's Trustees for final awards.

Below is the list of awards granted:

About the Cohen & Co Community Foundation

In 1999, the firm launched the Cohen & Co Community Foundation commemorating the official retirement of the firm's founder, Ron Cohen. Donations — primarily stemming from employee-driven recommendations — support civic, art, cultural and entrepreneurial not-for-profit organizations that make a positive difference in their communities.

In addition to numerous donations over the years, in 2022 the Foundation collaborated with Ron's family to endow the Ronald B. Cohen Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at The City Club of Cleveland. This annual forum supports civic dialogue with entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses for years to come. In 2025, the Foundation announced a donation commitment of $100,000 to Cleveland Guardians Charities in honor of Mr. Cohen, who passed away in August 2024.

About Cohen & Co

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 15 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through an affiliated entity, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands. Learn more at cohenco.com.

"Cohen & Co" is the brand name under which Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC, and its subsidiary entities, provide professional services. Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC practice in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Cohen & Company, Ltd. is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory and business consulting services to their clients and are not licensed CPA firms. The entities operating under the Cohen & Co brand are independently owned and are not responsible for the services provided by any other entity operating under the Cohen & Co brand. Our use of terms such as "our firm," "we," "us" and other terms of similar import denote the alternative practice structure of Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC.

