Cohen & Co Community Foundation Awards 28 Grants to Not-for-Profits in Program's Inaugural Year

Jan 22, 2026, 13:38 ET
CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationally ranked accounting firm, Cohen & Co is excited to announce the recipients of its inaugural Grant Application Program, funded by the Cohen & Co Community Foundation. In 2025, the Foundation committed $100,000 to 28 not-for-profit organizations across the U.S.
"Launching our Grant Application Program is a great source of pride for us and a way to impact our communities on an even deeper level," says Chris Bellamy, Cohen & Co CEO. "But this program is as much for our employees as it is for our communities. It's important to us that we empower our team members to have a voice in how our firm helps our communities. This program enables us to achieve that."
Cohen & Co's Grant Application Program received employee grant requests from every office, service line and level of the firm throughout 2025. The 12-member, peer-led Grants Committee reviewed all grant applications and recommended funding allocations to the Foundation's Trustees for final awards.
Below is the list of awards granted:
- A Safe Place (Illinois) – Empowers survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking through crisis intervention, housing, counseling, legal advocacy, education and prevention programs.
- Advocates for Children CASA (Colorado) – Improves the lives of youth who have experienced abuse, neglect or other life challenges by connecting them with volunteer advocates and activating community partnerships.
- Alleycats & Aristocats, Inc. (Ohio) – Promotes rescue, responsible breeding, education and advocacy to ensure every cat has the chance for a safe and loving home.
- Cleveland Roots (Ohio) – Provides access to affordable, fresh produce in Cleveland's food deserts while offering education on gardening and healthy eating, preserving farmland and cultivating community through sustainable practices.
- Connecting for Kids (Ohio) – Provides resources, support and community for families who have concerns about their child, regardless of diagnosis.
- Crosswicks Library Co. (New Jersey) – Provides programs and resources that support local residents.
- Family Promise (Ohio) – Provides homeless families with a safe and supportive environment that guides them toward stability and self-sufficiency.
- Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society (Michigan) – Provides shelter and veterinary care for lost, stray and injured animals, offering adoption services, foster placement and training.
- HEARTH (North Hills Affordable Housing) (Pennsylvania) – Provides supportive services and housing for homeless families to help them achieve independence.
- Hitchcock Center for Women (Ohio) – Provides compassionate care in a safe environment to empower women on their paths to recovery and wellness.
- Hope for the Day (Illinois) – Focuses on suicide prevention and mental health education through outreach, education and action.
- Hope Ignites Northeastern Ohio (Ohio) – Nurtures and guides motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready individuals committed to serving others.
- I Love You More / The Michael Trella Foundation (Pennsylvania) – Supports families grieving the loss of a child by covering funeral and remembrance costs.
- Inspiring Minds Youngstown (Ohio) – Provides year-round, after-school enrichment for students in grades three-12, focusing on education, health, personal development, college and career readiness, and exposure to new experiences to prepare them for success.
- Marie Skłodowska Curie Professional Women's Association (New York) – Promotes the cultural, social and economic advancement of Polish-Americans, fosters patriotism, and supports community welfare through educational and charitable programs.
- NAMI Lake County (Ohio) – Provides advocacy, education, support and raises public awareness to help individuals and families affected by mental health conditions.
- OH WOW! Children's Center For Science and Technology (Ohio) – Offers interactive exhibits and programs that inspire independent thinking and make STEM fun for all ages.
- One of A Kind Pet Rescue Inc. (Ohio) – Rescues pets in danger of euthanasia, provides spay/neuter services and finds loving homes for homeless animals.
- Open Doors Academy (Ohio) – Protects, inspires and nurtures youth while challenging them to reach their full potential through supportive programs and guidance.
- Oviatt House, Inc. (Ohio) – Works to restore and preserve the historic Oviatt House in Richfield Heritage Preserve, honoring its ties to the Underground Railroad.
- Philabundance (Feeding America) (Pennsylvania) – Works to eliminate hunger by providing immediate relief in communities and creating long-term solutions to end hunger.
- Pinky Swear Foundation (National) – Supports children with cancer and their families by providing financial assistance.
- Providence Farm Collective (New York) – Cultivates farmer-led, community-rooted agriculture and food systems to empower under-resourced people and uphold their rights.
- Rebuilding Together (New York) – Repairs homes, revitalizes communities and rebuilds lives by improving housing safety, training underemployed individuals in construction trades and enhancing shared spaces to support local residents.
- Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue (Maryland) – Rescues homeless cats and dogs, providing shelter (no-kill) and medical care until they find loving homes.
- Special Olympics New York (New York) – Provides year-round sports training and Olympic-style competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
- The Teacher's Desk (New York) – Provides economically disadvantaged students with essential school supplies by distributing $7.5 million in resources annually, supporting teachers and students across 250 schools in eight counties.
- Youth Challenge (Ohio) – Connects young people with physical disabilities with teen volunteers through adapted sports, recreation and social activities.
About the Cohen & Co Community Foundation
In 1999, the firm launched the Cohen & Co Community Foundation commemorating the official retirement of the firm's founder, Ron Cohen. Donations — primarily stemming from employee-driven recommendations — support civic, art, cultural and entrepreneurial not-for-profit organizations that make a positive difference in their communities.
In addition to numerous donations over the years, in 2022 the Foundation collaborated with Ron's family to endow the Ronald B. Cohen Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at The City Club of Cleveland. This annual forum supports civic dialogue with entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses for years to come. In 2025, the Foundation announced a donation commitment of $100,000 to Cleveland Guardians Charities in honor of Mr. Cohen, who passed away in August 2024.
About Cohen & Co
Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 15 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through an affiliated entity, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands. Learn more at cohenco.com.
"Cohen & Co" is the brand name under which Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC, and its subsidiary entities, provide professional services. Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC practice in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Cohen & Company, Ltd. is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory and business consulting services to their clients and are not licensed CPA firms. The entities operating under the Cohen & Co brand are independently owned and are not responsible for the services provided by any other entity operating under the Cohen & Co brand. Our use of terms such as "our firm," "we," "us" and other terms of similar import denote the alternative practice structure of Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC.
