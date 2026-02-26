Cohen & Company Announces Appointment of Pawel Skonieczka as Managing Director to Lead Coverage of Space Technology, Aerospace, & Communications Infrastructure in Capital Markets Segment

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly doubling deal flow and closing $43 billion in transactions in 2025, Cohen & Company Capital Markets ("CCM"), a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, an indirect, controlled subsidiary of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN), announced the appointment of Pawel Skonieczka as a Managing Director to lead the expansion of the firm's advisory capabilities across Space Technology, Aerospace, and Communications Infrastructure.

Mr. Skonieczka brings nearly two decades of experience advising public and private companies, financial sponsors, and strategic investors across M&A, equity and debt capital markets transactions. His appointment underscores the firm's strategic investments in high-growth industries such as Space Technology and related sectors.

"The Space economy is evolving from early-stage innovation to scaled industrial deployment," said Mr. Skonieczka. "Disciplined capital allocation, consolidation and strategic M&A will drive the next phase of the sector evolution. Cohen & Company's bespoke M&A advisory and capital market solutions make it uniquely positioned to support founders, sponsors, private and public companies in navigating this dynamic landscape."

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Skonieczka spent nearly a decade at Deutsche Bank, where he led global coverage of the Space Technology sector across launch, manufacturing, satellite operators, and downstream applications. He advised clients on strategic transactions, capital formation, and corporate finance initiatives, and played a central role in building the firm's Space sector franchise. He founded and hosted the annual Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit and also represented the firm on webinars and panels at industry conferences. Mr. Skonieczka also covered the broader Communications sector during his tenure.

"Space has moved from an emerging sector to core infrastructure," said Jerry Serowik, Senior Managing Director and Head of CCM. "The next phase will be driven by consolidation, scale, and disciplined capital deployment. All areas where our advisory platform is well-positioned. Pawel brings a rare combination of global sector experience and hands-on M&A and capital markets expertise that today's space companies increasingly require."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Skonieczka held roles at Macquarie Capital in the Leveraged Finance and Financial Sponsors group and at KPMG in the Economic and Valuation Services practice. His background across advisory, leveraged finance, and valuation provides clients with a differentiated perspective on capital structure, strategic decision-making, and value creation.

Mr. Skonieczka holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Economics, and Applied Mathematics from Rutgers University.

About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company (the "Company") is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of sales, trading, gestation repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, underwriting, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries Cohen & Company Securities, LLC ("Cohen Securities") in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. A division of Cohen Securities, CCM is the Company's full-service boutique investment bank providing capital markets and SPAC advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, investors, and institutions. The Capital Markets business segment also includes investment returns on financial instruments that the Company has received as consideration for investment banking and new issue services provided by CCM. The Asset Management segment manages and services assets through investment funds, managed accounts, joint ventures, and collateralized debt obligations. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion of assets under management in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including European bank and insurance trust preferred securities, debt issued by small and medium sized European, U.S., and Bermudian insurance and reinsurance companies, and servicing commercial real estate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com .

About Cohen & Company Capital Markets

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, is a full-service boutique investment bank delivering bulge-bracket expertise through a senior-led, client-aligned advisory model. The firm provides strategic counsel and execution capabilities across M&A advisory, capital markets, and SPAC transactions, serving middle-market and growth companies navigating complex, high-stakes decisions. CCM's differentiated approach emphasizes deep sector knowledge, institutional-quality execution, and direct access to capital across public and private markets. The firm maintains a conflict-free, independent platform designed to align advisor incentives with long-term client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.cohencm.com .

