Cohen & Company Announces New Partners, Board Members

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce several exciting leadership updates, effective at the beginning of the firm's new fiscal year on June 1.

Cohen & Company welcomes a new partner class of seven: Kelly Anzevino, Ryan Boylan, Dave Gonano, Lisa Long, Jeffrey McMichael, Jonathan Williamson and Stacey Wilson. We have also elected two new members to the board of managers: Joe Falbo and Mike McGivney.

"We are proud each year to recognize and welcome our new partners and board members, all deserving in their own unique way," says Cohen & Company CEO Chris Bellamy. "They lead not only within our firm but also in our marketplaces and communities and are true examples of the best and brightest our industry has to offer."

New Partner Class

Kelly Anzevino | Tax Partner | Youngstown, OH

Kelly focuses on tax compliance and consulting for privately held businesses and their owners. She works with a variety of business structures ranging from corporations to partnerships to single member limited liability companies, with a strong emphasis in the professional services, manufacturing, healthcare, wholesale and retail distribution industries.

Ryan Boylan | Assurance Partner | Akron, OH

The geographic lead of our Akron office, Ryan conducts private company financial statement audits, reviews and attest services for clients in the manufacturing, distribution and industrial services industries. He assists in navigating specific accounting issues and transactions, such as purchase price accounting, business combinations, revenue recognition, stock-based compensation and inventory costing.

Dave Gonano | Tax Partner | Baltimore, MD

Focused on alternative investment tax, Dave works with clients ranging from start-ups to large well-established funds, including all types of hedge funds, commodity pools, fund-of-funds and private equity funds. His expertise ranges from the taxation of different types of financial products to the proper structuring of alternative investment funds and their related entities.

Lisa Long | Tax Partner | Milwaukee, WI

Lisa focuses on providing tax services to inbound and U.S. based alternative investment funds and private equity funds, including fund-of-funds, commodity pools and family office investment partnerships. She provides guidance related to the tax impact of investments, tax allocations, compliance requirements and structuring.

Jeffrey McMichael | Tax Partner | Detroit, MI

The geographic lead of our two Detroit area offices, Jeffrey focuses on tax compliance and planning, as well as transactional tax issues, for real estate companies, private companies and their owners. He advises both commercial real estate owners and managers, each with their own unique and complex set of tax regulations.

Jonathan Williamson | Tax Partner | Akron, OH

Focused on partnership tax issues for investment funds, Jonathan's expertise includes foreign investors and investments, state and local compliance, and tiered structuring. His expertise also includes partnership formation and liquidation, waterfall and other special allocations, and partner redemptions; as well as REIT and UPREIT transactions, like-kind exchanges and disguised sale transactions.

Stacey Wilson | Assurance Partner | Denver, CO

Stacey serves investment companies, including open- and closed-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), private equity funds, common and collective trust funds, hedge funds, fund-of-funds and separate accounts. She assists investment advisers with accounting and reporting considerations for fund products across various investment strategies, including high income credit strategies, structured products and derivatives.

New Board Members

Nominated and voted on by the firm's ownership group, board members serve staggered three-year terms. The board has important fiduciary responsibility relating to a variety of oversight matters.

Joe Falbo | Tax Partner | Buffalo, NY

Joe leads the firm's High Net Worth Group. He advises high-net-worth individuals and private companies as they navigate issues related to corporate tax planning, entity selection and structuring, and wealth preservation and transfer.

Mike McGivney | Tax Partner | Cleveland, OH

Mike's principal areas of expertise are advising privately owned businesses, overseeing tax planning and compliance, and participating in transaction structuring. He works with businesses that have a strong emphasis in real estate, tax credits and incentives, private equity and business services.

Board incumbent Dave Sobochan was also re-elected to the board for another term. Additional board members include Tina Dzik, Adam Hill, Jim Kaiser, Marcy Kempf, Josh Lefcowitz, Kim Palmer and Justin Thomas. CEO Chris Bellamy holds a permanent position on the board.

About Cohen & Company

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 12 offices in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

