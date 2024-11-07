Cohen & Company Continues Growth Plan, Expands to Denver

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company, a nationally recognized assurance, tax and business advisory firm, is excited to announce the opening of its Denver, Colorado, location at 8101 East Prentice Avenue in Greenwood Village. The firm's 13th office adds a physical presence in the western U.S. and offers the opportunity to build upon long-standing client and centers-of-influence relationships in the region.

"Opening an office here is a logical, and pivotal, step in our long-term strategic growth plan," says Marcy Kempf, Cohen & Company partner in charge of Markets & Industries. "This is yet another way we can support client and other critical business relationships we've established in the area over a number of years. In addition to serving the registered and alternative funds markets, which run deep in the Metro Denver area, we are excited about the opportunity to expand our services to key areas such as real estate, private equity and private companies."

Leasing space in the prime, north end of the Tech Center, the firm is actively building a local team to service the local market and support its client teams nationally. Building new and enhancing existing local business and community relationships is a top priority.

"We are fortunate to be in such a thriving area," says Stacey Wilson, assurance partner and Denver office lead. "Our location is not only beautiful with its city and mountain backdrops, but is also easily accessible from downtown Denver, the airport and desirable areas like Cherry Creek. As we build our team, we are excited to engage with the local community, creating an office of camaraderie and service Cohen & Company is known for."

About Cohen & Company

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 13 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

