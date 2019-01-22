Cohen & Company Highlights Impressive First Year Growth in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is pleased to highlight its growth in downtown Chicago with the opening of its expanded office location at 151 N. Franklin St., Suite 575. The firm is taking approximately 4,700 square feet in its new office space, a significant expansion from the original office location launched in January 2018. The move accommodates the increase in headcount from two to fifteen employees over the firm's first year in Chicago and allows for anticipated growth over the next several years. Opened with an initial focus on the investment industry, the success of the first year has created additional demand in the market for a broad scope of services and skills, including management consulting and private company services.

Randy Myeroff, Cohen & Company, CEO, states, "We continue to invest in dynamic, energetic cities that fit our core beliefs and allow us to invest in talent. The response to our firm in our first year in Chicago has been tremendous. As the office grows, our presence in Chicago affords us the opportunity to take advantage of the robust demand in the market for our unique service offerings."

Adding to the talent and expertise in the Chicago office is Jim Lelko, Tax Director, Investment Industry Services; Andy Jordan, Director, Transaction Services; and Syed Farooq, Senior Audit Manager, Investment Industry Services. With a diverse background in the asset management industry, and nearly 30 years of experience, Jim advises a wide variety of hedge fund managers, private equity funds and regulated investment companies on tax and business issues. Andy is experienced in leading buy-side and sell-side transactions with private equity and corporate clients, and focuses on quality of earnings, revenue recognition, profitability analysis and working capital considerations. Syed serves a variety of investment industry clients, including mutual funds, closed-end and interval funds and hedge funds with additional experience with asset managers, public companies and Sarbanes-Oxley 404 internal controls.

"We continue to seek out talented professionals to support our culture and enhance our client service and industry expertise. The additions of Andy, Jim and Syed, along with other key staff members, have positioned us to be a leader in the Chicago marketplace," remarked Vince Curttright, Partner and leader of the Chicago office.

With the added expertise of key team members, the Chicago office is poised to support the growing demand for services in all sectors of the investment industry and beyond. Cohen & Company is currently hiring both new and experienced staff in Chicago, cultivating existing relationships and working with universities nationwide to develop and attract talent.

About

Cohen & Company offers a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves dynamic, privately held companies and their owners; and the investment industry, including registered and non-registered funds. Rooted in technical excellence, Cohen & Company is driven every day to listen, engage, and deliver sustainable value. The firm was founded in 1977; has more than 600 associates in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland; and is ranked as one of the top accounting firms in the country. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

Cohen & Company's Investment Industry Services Division is focused on comprehensive audit, attest, tax, and consulting services exclusively for the investment industry. Our national client base includes mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity, exchange traded funds, commodity pools, investment advisers, fund service providers, high net worth individuals, trusts, and foundations. We have a customized, focused audit approach and deep tax expertise. But what makes us different is our culture built on energy, discipline, results, and—most importantly—personal commitment to our clients. Member PCAOB.

SOURCE Cohen & Company

Related Links

http://www.cohencpa.com

