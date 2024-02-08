Cohen & Company Welcomes Tax Partner Rob Meiner

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is pleased to announce Rob Meiner, CPA, MST, has joined the firm's growing Registered Funds Group as a Tax Partner residing in the New York City office.

With over 30 years of asset management tax experience, including serving as head of the registered funds tax practice at a Big 4 firm, Meiner is an industry leader in the Registered Investment Companies (RICs) and financial product taxation space. His background includes working with clients on tax structuring related to open- and closed-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), fund-of-funds and business development companies. Meiner's depth of experience includes complex financial instruments, such as high-yield debt, contingent debt, inflation index bonds, emerging markets debt, derivative instruments, hedging strategies and foreign currency related transactions. He also has significant experience providing tax outsourcing services, and has been a leader in developing and implementing enhanced fund tax operating models.

"We are excited to welcome Rob to our team," says Brett Eichenberger, Market Leader, Registered Funds at Cohen & Company. "As the industry continues to transform its tax operating model, we anticipate additional growth in our services to RICs. Rob's deep expertise and industry leadership will be key in helping us support our clients and their evolving needs."

Meiner earned his M.S. in Taxation from Fordham University and B.S. in accounting from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms by Forbes and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 12 offices in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.  

