Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM) Deleted component (symbol) Replacement component (symbol) GGP Inc. (GGP.US) American Tower Corp. (AMT.US) Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM.US) Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK.US) BR Malls Participações SA (BRML3.BZ) Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA (MULT3.BZ)





Cohen & Steers International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP) Deleted component (symbol) Replacement component (symbol) BR Malls Participações SA (BRML3.BZ) Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA (MULT3.BZ)





These free-float adjusted, modified market capitalization-weighted total return indexes of selected real estate equity securities are quoted intraday on a real-time basis by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Indexes' modified capitalization-weighted approach and qualitative screening process emphasize companies that Cohen & Steers believes are leading the securitization of real estate globally.

The Indexes can be used as indexing benchmarks, stock selection universes, underlying indexes for derivative instruments or performance benchmarks. All index weightings are independently calculated by Standard & Poor's.

Website: http://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-changes-to-realty-indexes-300643088.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cohenandsteers.com

