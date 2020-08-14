Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today pending changes to its International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP) and Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM), effective as of the close of business on August 21, 2020.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP) Added component (symbol) Removed component (symbol) LondonMetric Property PLC (LMP.LN) Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.NA) Warehouses De Pauw SCA (WDP.BB) GPT Group (GPT.AU) Fabege AB (FABG.SS) Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (HKL.SP)





Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM) Added component (symbol) Removed component (symbol) LondonMetric Property PLC (LMP.LN) Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.NA) Warehouses De Pauw SCA (WDP.BB) GPT Group (GPT.AU) Fabege AB (FABG.SS) Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (HKL.SP)





These free-float adjusted, modified market capitalization-weighted total return indexes of selected real estate equity securities are quoted intraday on a real-time basis by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Indexes' modified capitalization-weighted approach and qualitative screening process emphasize companies that Cohen & Steers believes are leading the securitization of real estate globally.

The Indexes can be used as indexing benchmarks, stock selection universes, underlying indexes for derivative instruments or performance benchmarks. All index weightings are independently calculated by Standard & Poor's.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

