Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.1 billion as of August 31, 2020, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2020. Net inflows of $1.0 billion and market appreciation of $1.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $211 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 7/31/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 8/31/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,231 $66 $110 ($119) $9,288 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,266 (47) 122 - 5,341 Advisory 15,944 566 384 - 16,894 Total Institutional Accounts 30,441 585 616 (119) 31,523 Open-end Funds 30,879 365 460 (50) 31,654 Closed-end Funds 8,812 50 76 (42) 8,896 Total AUM $70,132 $1,000 $1,152 ($211) $72,073

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.