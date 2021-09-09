Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.5 billion as of August 31, 2021, an increase of $950 million from assets under management at July 31, 2021. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.7 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $554 million and distributions of $205 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
7/31/2021
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
8/31/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$24,057
|
($1,040)
|
$418
|
$ -
|
$23,435
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,854
|
(12)
|
233
|
(97)
|
10,978
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,561
|
(66)
|
120
|
-
|
6,615
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
41,472
|
(1,118)
|
771
|
(97)
|
41,028
|
Open-end Funds
|
45,360
|
658
|
762
|
(59)
|
46,721
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,672
|
(94)
|
176
|
(49)
|
12,705
|
Total AUM
|
$99,504
|
($554)
|
$1,709
|
($205)
|
$100,454
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
