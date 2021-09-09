Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2021

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Sep 09, 2021, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.5 billion as of August 31, 2021, an increase of $950 million from assets under management at July 31, 2021. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.7 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $554 million and distributions of $205 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

  7/31/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

  8/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$24,057

($1,040)

$418

$ -

$23,435

  Japan Subadvisory

10,854

(12)

233

(97)

10,978

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,561

(66)

120

-

6,615

Total Institutional Accounts

41,472

(1,118)

771

(97)

41,028

Open-end Funds

45,360

658

762

(59)

46,721

Closed-end Funds

12,672

(94)

176

(49)

12,705

Total AUM

$99,504

($554)

$1,709

($205)

$100,454

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

