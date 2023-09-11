Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for August 2023
11 Sep, 2023, 17:27 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of August 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.3 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million, partially offset by net inflows of $12 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
7/31/2023
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
8/31/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$19,527
|
$90
|
($571)
|
-
|
$19,046
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,161
|
2
|
(291)
|
(62)
|
8,810
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,737
|
93
|
(205)
|
-
|
5,625
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
34,425
|
185
|
(1,067)
|
(62)
|
33,481
|
Open-end Funds
|
36,852
|
(173)
|
(800)
|
(44)
|
35,835
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,064
|
-
|
(298)
|
(51)
|
10,715
|
Total AUM
|
$82,341
|
$12
|
($2,165)
|
($157)
|
$80,031
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
