Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for August 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of August 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.3 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million, partially offset by net inflows of $12 million.

Assets Under Management

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 7/31/2023 Flows Depreciation Distributions 8/31/2023 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $19,527 $90 ($571) - $19,046 Japan Subadvisory 9,161 2 (291) (62) 8,810 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,737 93 (205) - 5,625 Total Institutional Accounts 34,425 185 (1,067) (62) 33,481 Open-end Funds 36,852 (173) (800) (44) 35,835 Closed-end Funds 11,064 - (298) (51) 10,715 Total AUM $82,341 $12 ($2,165) ($157) $80,031













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

