Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for February 2026
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Mar 09, 2026, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.4 billion as of February 28, 2026, an increase of $5.4 billion from assets under management of $93.1 billion at January 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $5.5 billion and net inflows of $7 million, partially offset by distributions of $151 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
1/31/2026
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
2/28/2026
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$21,698
|
($24)
|
$1,421
|
-
|
$23,095
|
Subadvisory
|
14,520
|
(97)
|
1,066
|
(51)
|
15,438
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
36,218
|
(121)
|
2,487
|
(51)
|
38,533
|
Open-end Funds
|
44,566
|
127
|
2,480
|
(45)
|
47,128
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,283
|
1
|
530
|
(55)
|
12,759
|
Total AUM
|
$93,067
|
$7
|
$5,497
|
($151)
|
$98,420
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article