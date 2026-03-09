Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for February 2026

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.4 billion as of February 28, 2026, an increase of $5.4 billion from assets under management of $93.1 billion at January 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $5.5 billion and net inflows of $7 million, partially offset by distributions of $151 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)



($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 1/31/2026 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 2/28/2026 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $21,698 ($24) $1,421 - $23,095 Subadvisory 14,520 (97) 1,066 (51) 15,438 Total Institutional Accounts 36,218 (121) 2,487 (51) 38,533 Open-end Funds 44,566 127 2,480 (45) 47,128 Closed-end Funds 12,283 1 530 (55) 12,759 Total AUM $93,067 $7 $5,497 ($151) $98,420

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.