Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for February 2026

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Mar 09, 2026, 16:20 ET

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.4 billion as of February 28, 2026, an increase of $5.4 billion from assets under management of $93.1 billion at January 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $5.5 billion and net inflows of $7 million, partially offset by distributions of $151 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

1/31/2026

  Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 2/28/2026

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$21,698

($24)

$1,421

-

$23,095

  Subadvisory

14,520

(97)

1,066

(51)

15,438

Total Institutional Accounts

36,218

(121)

2,487

(51)

38,533

Open-end Funds

44,566

127

2,480

(45)

47,128

Closed-end Funds

12,283

1

530

(55)

12,759

Total AUM

$93,067

$7

$5,497

($151)

$98,420

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

