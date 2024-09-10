Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2024

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Sep 10, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.1 billion as of August 31, 2024, an increase of $3.5 billion from assets under management of $84.6 billion at July 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $3.7 billion and net inflows of $8 million, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

 

 

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

7/31/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

8/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$19,292

($7)

$918

-

$20,203

  Japan Subadvisory

8,656

25

506

(58)

9,129

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,816

(45)

325

-

6,096

Total Institutional Accounts

33,764

(27)

1,749

(58)

35,428

Open-end Funds

39,420

34

1,573

(43)

40,984

Closed-end Funds

11,391

1

347

(51)

11,688

Total AUM

$84,575

$8

$3,669

($152)

$88,100

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.



