Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2024
Sep 10, 2024, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.1 billion as of August 31, 2024, an increase of $3.5 billion from assets under management of $84.6 billion at July 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $3.7 billion and net inflows of $8 million, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
7/31/2024
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
8/31/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$19,292
|
($7)
|
$918
|
-
|
$20,203
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,656
|
25
|
506
|
(58)
|
9,129
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,816
|
(45)
|
325
|
-
|
6,096
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
33,764
|
(27)
|
1,749
|
(58)
|
35,428
|
Open-end Funds
|
39,420
|
34
|
1,573
|
(43)
|
40,984
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,391
|
1
|
347
|
(51)
|
11,688
|
Total AUM
|
$84,575
|
$8
|
$3,669
|
($152)
|
$88,100
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
