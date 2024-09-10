Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.1 billion as of August 31, 2024, an increase of $3.5 billion from assets under management of $84.6 billion at July 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $3.7 billion and net inflows of $8 million, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 7/31/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 8/31/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $19,292 ($7) $918 - $20,203 Japan Subadvisory 8,656 25 506 (58) 9,129 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,816 (45) 325 - 6,096 Total Institutional Accounts 33,764 (27) 1,749 (58) 35,428 Open-end Funds 39,420 34 1,573 (43) 40,984 Closed-end Funds 11,391 1 347 (51) 11,688 Total AUM $84,575 $8 $3,669 ($152) $88,100

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.