Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $73.3 billion as of January 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2019. Net inflows of $560 million and market appreciation of $758 million were partially offset by distributions of $192 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 12/31/2019 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 1/31/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $10,323 $83 $117 ($104) $10,419 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,821 26 69 - 5,916 Advisory 15,669 4 122 - 15,795 Total Institutional Accounts 31,813 113 308 (104) 32,130 Open-end Funds 30,725 432 351 (46) 31,462 Closed-end Funds 9,644 15 99 (42) 9,716 Total AUM $72,182 $560 $758 ($192) $73,308

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.