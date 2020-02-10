Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2020
Feb 10, 2020, 16:19 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $73.3 billion as of January 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2019. Net inflows of $560 million and market appreciation of $758 million were partially offset by distributions of $192 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
12/31/2019
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
1/31/2020
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$10,323
|
$83
|
$117
|
($104)
|
$10,419
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,821
|
26
|
69
|
-
|
5,916
|
Advisory
|
15,669
|
4
|
122
|
-
|
15,795
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
31,813
|
113
|
308
|
(104)
|
32,130
|
Open-end Funds
|
30,725
|
432
|
351
|
(46)
|
31,462
|
Closed-end Funds
|
9,644
|
15
|
99
|
(42)
|
9,716
|
Total AUM
|
$72,182
|
$560
|
$758
|
($192)
|
$73,308
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
