Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2020

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Feb 10, 2020, 16:19 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $73.3 billion as of January 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2019. Net inflows of $560 million and market appreciation of $758 million were partially offset by distributions of $192 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)






 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

12/31/2019

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

1/31/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$10,323

$83

$117

($104)

$10,419

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,821

26

69

-

5,916

  Advisory

15,669

4

122

-

15,795

Total Institutional Accounts

31,813

113

308

(104)

32,130

Open-end Funds

30,725

432

351

(46)

31,462

Closed-end Funds

9,644

15

99

(42)

9,716

Total AUM

$72,182

$560

$758

($192)

$73,308

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

