Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.1 billion as of July 31, 2020, an increase of $3.8 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2020. Net inflows of $1.3 billion and market appreciation of $2.7 billion were partially offset by distributions of $209 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 6/30/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 7/31/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $8,736 $134 $480 ($119) $9,231 Subadvisory excluding Japan 4,880 189 197 - 5,266 Advisory 15,251 42 651 - 15,944 Total Institutional Accounts 28,867 365 1,328 (119) 30,441 Open-end Funds 28,921 929 1,077 (48) 30,879 Closed-end Funds 8,539 - 315 (42) 8,812 Total AUM $66,327 $1,294 $2,720 ($209) $70,132

