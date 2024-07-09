Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2024

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $221 million from assets under management of $80.5 billion at May 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $771 million, partially offset by distributions of $372 million and net outflows of $178 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 5/31/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 6/30/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $18,261 $29 $77 - $18,367 Japan Subadvisory 8,214 (43) 198 (60) 8,309 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,647 (118) 17 - 5,546 Total Institutional Accounts 32,122 (132) 292 (60) 32,222 Open-end Funds 37,284 (46) 474 (261) 37,451 Closed-end Funds 11,082 - 5 (51) 11,036 Total AUM $80,488 ($178) $771 ($372) $80,709

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.