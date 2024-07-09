Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2024
Jul 09, 2024, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $221 million from assets under management of $80.5 billion at May 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $771 million, partially offset by distributions of $372 million and net outflows of $178 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
5/31/2024
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
6/30/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$18,261
|
$29
|
$77
|
-
|
$18,367
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,214
|
(43)
|
198
|
(60)
|
8,309
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,647
|
(118)
|
17
|
-
|
5,546
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,122
|
(132)
|
292
|
(60)
|
32,222
|
Open-end Funds
|
37,284
|
(46)
|
474
|
(261)
|
37,451
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,082
|
-
|
5
|
(51)
|
11,036
|
Total AUM
|
$80,488
|
($178)
|
$771
|
($372)
|
$80,709
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
