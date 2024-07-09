Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2024

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jul 09, 2024, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $221 million from assets under management of $80.5 billion at May 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $771 million, partially offset by distributions of $372 million and net outflows of $178 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)






($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

5/31/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

6/30/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$18,261

$29

$77

-

$18,367

  Japan Subadvisory

8,214

(43)

198

(60)

8,309

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,647

(118)

17

-

5,546

Total Institutional Accounts

32,122

(132)

292

(60)

32,222

Open-end Funds

37,284

(46)

474

(261)

37,451

Closed-end Funds

11,082

-

5

(51)

11,036

Total AUM

$80,488

($178)

$771

($372)

$80,709

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

