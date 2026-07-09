Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for June 2026

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.1 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $644 million from assets under management of $99.5 billion at May 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $611 million and net inflows of $495 million, partially offset by distributions of $462 million.













Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 5/31/2026 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 6/30/2026 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $22,698 $36 $171 - $22,905 Subadvisory 15,712 (236) 194 (52) 15,618 Total Institutional Accounts 38,410 (200) 365 (52) 38,523 Open-end Funds 48,456 695 196 (354) 48,993 Closed-end Funds 12,589 - 50 (56) 12,583 Total AUM $99,455 $495 $611 ($462) $100,099













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.