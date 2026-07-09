Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for June 2026
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Jul 09, 2026, 16:23 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.1 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $644 million from assets under management of $99.5 billion at May 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $611 million and net inflows of $495 million, partially offset by distributions of $462 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
5/31/2026
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
6/30/2026
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$22,698
|
$36
|
$171
|
-
|
$22,905
|
Subadvisory
|
15,712
|
(236)
|
194
|
(52)
|
15,618
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
38,410
|
(200)
|
365
|
(52)
|
38,523
|
Open-end Funds
|
48,456
|
695
|
196
|
(354)
|
48,993
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,589
|
-
|
50
|
(56)
|
12,583
|
Total AUM
|
$99,455
|
$495
|
$611
|
($462)
|
$100,099
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
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