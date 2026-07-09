Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for June 2026

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Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jul 09, 2026, 16:23 ET

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.1 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $644 million from assets under management of $99.5 billion at May 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $611 million and net inflows of $495 million, partially offset by distributions of $462 million.




 Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

5/31/2026

 Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 6/30/2026

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$22,698

$36

$171

-

$22,905

  Subadvisory

15,712

(236)

194

(52)

15,618

Total Institutional Accounts

38,410

(200)

365

(52)

38,523

Open-end Funds

48,456

695

196

(354)

48,993

Closed-end Funds

12,589

-

50

(56)

12,583

Total AUM

$99,455

$495

$611

($462)

$100,099






About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

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